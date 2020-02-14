Cowes based UKSA receives US$1.9 million Donation

The non-profit maritime training charity UKSA, based in Cowes, has announced that is has received the largest donation in its 30-year history.

It has been pledged US$1.9 million, by The TK Foundation, a Bahamas-based foundation that supports non-profit and youth programmes across the globe.

Together with other funds raised by UKSA, it now has a £3.4million fund and will go ahead with a new accommodation block enabling it to welcome 3,000 more students a year.

Planning permission has been approved with building work due to start in November. It’s expected to take 12 to 15 months to complete.

UKSA also offers free training for young people on the Isle of Wight with employment guaranteed at UKSA for two years as a multi-discipline water sports instructor.

See the UKSA website here