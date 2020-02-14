49erFX and Nacra 17 Asian Champs postponed due to Coronavirus

The 2020 49erFX and Nacra 17 Asian Championships, due to be held in Hainan and Shanghai, have been postponed due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in China.

With the endorsement of World Sailing and the IOC, the Women’s Skiff and Mixed Multihull Asian Continental Qualification Events have been moved to the Hempel World Cup Series event in Genoa, Italy from the 12-19 April 2020.

The Hempel World Cup Series Genoa event will also act as the final opportunity for European sailors to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

World Sailing has updated the ‘Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualification Events’ document to reflect this change.

The postponement of the Asian Championships follows on the rerouting of The Clipper Race to avoid stop-overs in Sanya and Zhuhai, instead diverting to Subic Bay in the Philippines.

There have been over 60,000 convirmed cases the virus worldwide and 1,370 deaths.

Thursday Japan announced the first coronavirus death in the country.

A new phase of the reaction to the spread of the virus, are the number of events outside of China now considering postponing or cancelling their events.

