Laser Worlds on hold as Storm hits Melbourne

The first day of Gold Fleet racing at the ILCA Laser Standard Men’s World Championship was abandoned Friday, owing to a series of thunderstorms that swept across Port Phillip Bay.

The race committee has announced that racing will start an hour earlier than scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, with three races now scheduled for those days.

After six races of qualifying, Phillip Buhl (GER) leads the regatta with a score of 6 points after discarding a 4th placing in the opening race of the regatta.

Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (FRA) is two points further back, with Tonci Stipanovic (CRO) in third.

In the British battle for Olympic selection, Mike Beckett is in seventh place overall, five points clear of 11th placed Elliot Hanson.

Nick Thompson is in 19th place and Lorenzo Chiavarnini in 32nd overall also makes the Gold fleet.

Laser men – World Championship after 6 flight races (124 entries)

1st GER Philipp BUHL -4 1 1 1 1 2 – – 6 pts

2nd FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ 1 -7 1 1 4 1 – – 8 pts

3rd CRO Tonci STIPANOVIC 1 2 -13 2 6 1 – – 12 pts

4th AUS Matt WEARN 6 4 2 2 2 -11 – – 16 pts

5th AUS Luke ELLIOTT 3 6 2 1 -10 5 – – 17 pts

6th CRO Filip JURIŠIC 4 -15 1 4 6 3 – – 18 pts

7th GBR Michael BECKETT 1 -17 5 5 3 4 – – 18 pts

8th NZL Sam MEECH 5 5 5 5 1 -10 – – 21 pts

9th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS 3 9 4 3 2 -11 – – 21 pts

10th NED Rutger VAN SCHAARDENBURG -11 2 3 3 6 7 – – 21 pts

11th GBR Elliot HANSON 2 8 2 8 3 -14 – – 23 pts

Full results available here