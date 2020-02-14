49er, FX and Nacra 17 Worlds – Storm stops play

No racing on Friday due to summer storms that wreaked havoc with the breeze, so Saturday’s final day of the 49er, 49er and Nacra 17 World Championship will be full-on.

Two gold fleet races for all three fleets commencing from 09:55hrs

Two silver and bronze fleet races immediately following

Three medal races commencing from 13:55hrs in the following order: Nacra 17, 49erFX, 49er

The forecast for Saturday is promising – wind out of the south-west building to the class’ upper limit of 25 knots. Showers are forecast and the hope is they will clear early and not hinder the breeze once again.

Summer storms passed over and around the host city, bringing thunder, rain and lightning, and leaving sick breeze in each frontal system’s wake.



49eFX women – World Championship Gold Fleet after 9 races

1st GBR 7 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 3 2 3 – – 17 pts

2nd ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ 2 1 10 – – 19 pts

3rd DEN 49 Anne-Julie SCHÜTT and Iben NIELSBY (DSQ) 5 6 – – 42 pts

4th AUS 41 Tess LLOYD and Jaime RYAN 10 11 8 – – 52 pts

5th GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ 13 17 12 – – 56 pts

6th FRA 97 Lili SEBESI and Albane DUBOIS 6 4 9 – – 60 pts

7th USA 50 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 15 8 7 – – 60 pts

8th BRA 2 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 1 22 11 – – 62 pts

9th NED 1 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 11 9 2 – – 62 pts

10th USA 9 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS 7 14 15 – – 64 pts

Nacra 17 mixed – World Championship after 9 races

1st AUS 46 Nathan OUTTERIDGE and Haylee OUTTERIDGE 9 9 2 – – 37 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 27 7 7 – – 48 pts

3rd AUS 2 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 2 12 9 – – 56 pts

4th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 3 2 26 – – 57 pts

5th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 6 4 5 – – 58 pts

6th FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET 17 17 4 – – 58 pts

7th ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA 13 20 1 – – 79 pts

8th ESP 28 Tara PACHECO and Florian TRITTEL 18 28 18 – – 82 pts

9th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ 10 6 15 – – 83 pts

10th USA 50 Sarah NEWBERRY and David LIEBENBERG 4 11 3 – – 88 pts

49er men – World Championship Gold fleet after 10 races

1st AUT 6 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 2 1 20 12 – – 27 pts

2nd NZL 1 Peter BURLING and Blair TUKE 1 15 4 11 – – 28 pts

3rd ESP 4 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA 13 5 1 23 – – 38 pts

4th GER 2 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 10 25 12 1 – – 49 pts

5th AUS 66 William PHILLIPS and Sam PHILLIPS 4 13 9 5 – – 53 pts

6th NED 8 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT 15 7 25 4 – – 58 pts

7th GER 59 Justus SCHMIDT and Max BOEHME 7 4 6 10 – – 61 pts

8th GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER and Stuart BITHELL 3 3 17 17 – – 64 pts

9th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 20 2 13 7 – – 65 pts

10th DEN 9 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN 5 6 3 13 – – 67 pts

Full results available here