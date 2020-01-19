Sail Melbourne – Day 3 and Squires extends RS:X lead

Day 3 of the Sail Melbourne Regatta and Tom Squires continued to lead the men’s RSX, adding two more wins to his score.
Squires now leads by five points from Yoav Omer of Israel, third is Tom Reuveny of Israel.
In the men’s Laser Jean-Baptist Bernaaz of France leads by five points from Matt Wearn AUS with third Thomas Saunders NZL. Tom Burton AUS was black flagged and drops to 7th overall.
Britain’s Elliot Hanson scored a ninth and is now eighth overall. Nick Thompson had a seventh and remains 14th, Michael Becket 23rd and Lorenzo Chiavarni 25th.
In the mixed Radial event, Michael Compton AUS leads, second is Marit Bouwmeester NED and third Stefan Elliott-Shircore AUS.
Alison Young of Britain is now 11th overall. Young Finley Dickinson got a black flag and drops to 32nd overall.
Noy Drihan of Israel leads the women’s RS:X, second is Charline Picon of France, with Maja Dziarnowska of Poland moving into third place.
Two more wins for Jake Lilley of Australia in the Finn fleet, now seven points ahead of Nils Theuninck of Switzerland. Third is Tom Ramshaw of Canada.
In the International 505 fleet, Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel of the USA lead by four points from Robin Deussen and David Snoad AUS.
In third place are Christopher Paterson and Thor Schoenhoff AUS.
RS:X Men – Leaders after race 9 (17 entries)
1st GBR Tom SQUIRES 4 1 1 – – 22 pts
2nd ISR Yoav OMER 3 3 3 – – 27 pts
3rd ISR Tom REUVENY 1 2 2 – – 27 pts
4th JPN Makoto TOMIZAWA -9 5 5 – – 35 pts
5th KOR Wonwoo CHO 8 4 4 – – 39 pts
6th ISR Ofek ELIMELECH 2 8 8 – – 43 pts
7th HKG Michael CHENG 6 6 6 – – 43 pts
8th ISR Yoav COHEN 7 9 9 – – 66 pts
9th HKG Ching Yin CHENG 10 11 11 – – 70 pts
10th GBR Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN 5 13 13 – – 75 pts
Laser – Leaders after Race 5 (69 entries)
1st FRA Jean-Baptist BERNAZ -20 – – 16 pts
2nd AUS Matt WEARN 5 – – 21 pts
3rd NZL Thomas SAUNDERS 10 – – 24 pts
4th GUA Juan MAEGLI 3 – – 26 pts
5th AUS Luke ELLIOTT 2 – – 28 pts
6th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD 15 – – 29 pts
7th AUS Tom BURTON -71 – – 29 pts
8th GBR Elliot HANSON 9 – – 29 pts
9th NED Duko BOS 8 – – 31 pts
10th ITA Alessio SPADONI 1 – – 32 pts
Radial mixed – Leaders after race 5 (85 entries)
1st AUS Michael COMPTON 3 – – 7 pts
2nd NED Marit BOUWMEESTER -44 – – 8 pts
3rd AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE 5 – – 11 pts
4th ITA Silvia ZENNARO 2 – – 11 pts
5th IRL Annalise MURPHY 1 – – 12 pts
6th NOR Line Flem HOST 7 – – 16 pts
7th AUS Frazer BREW -10 – – 17 pts
8th NED Maxime JONKER 4 – – 19 pts
9th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT 3 – – 22 pts
10th JPN Manami DOI 4 – – 26 pts
11th GBR Alison YOUNG 10 – – 28 pts
Finn – Leaders after 6 races
1st AUS Jake LILLEY 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd SUI Nils THEUNINCK 2 2 – – 12 pts
3rd CAN Tom RAMSHAW 3 3 – – 14 pts
4th NOR Anders PEDERSEN 4 4 – – 16 pts
5th AUS Lachlan GILHAM 5 6 – – 26 pts
6th JPN Yuki NISHIO 6 5 – – 28 pts
RS:X Women – Leaders after race 9
1st ISR Noy DRIHAN -9 1 3 – – 14 pts
2nd FRA Charline PICON 1 2 -6 – – 15 pts
3rd POL Maja DZIARNOWSKA 4 3 1 – – 36 pts
4th ISR Maya MORRIS 3 5 4 – – 37 pts
5th JPN Yuki SUNAGA 7 4 2 – – 38 pts
6th HKG Hei Man CHAN 2 6 5 – – 40 pts
505 – Leaders after race 6 (34 entries)
1st USA Mike HOLT and Rob WOELFEL 1 -3 – – 6 pts
2nd AUS Robin DEUSSEN and David SNOAD 4 1 – – 10 pts
3rd AUS Christopher PATERSON and Thor SCHOENHOFF 2 -16 – – 19 pts
4th AUS Sandy HIGGINS and Paul MARSH 3 4 – – 20 pts
5th AUS Michael BABBAGE and James MCALLISTER -9 8 – – 20 pts
6th AUS Malcolm HIGGINS and Angus HIGGINS 6 7 – – 32 pts