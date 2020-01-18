America’s Cup – The Cagliari Video Reveal

First video from the INEOS Team UK’s winter training camp in Cagliari, Sardinia.

They are preparing for the the first America’s Cup World Series (ACWS) event in Cagliari from April 23 to April 26, 2020.



Britannia was launched in Cagliari with what appeared to be a different foil/flap combination to that seen during the early testing in the UK.

Before the first AC75, America’s Cup World Series event in Sardinia, Ben Ainslie will helm the Great Britain SailGP F50 at the first event of the SailGP 2020 series in Sydney, Australia, over the 28 and 29 February.

This will be his first competitive outing on the foiling multihull F50, after only having ‘driven’ the SailGP F50 simulator in the UK a month ago.

Apart from grinder Matt Gotrel, announced at the launch of the new INEOS backed SailGP team in London late last year, no other F50 crew members have been named.

