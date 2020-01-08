International14 Worlds – Aussies break the British grip

The International 14 competitors returned to the water for race 5 of the CST Composites International 14 World Championship at Perth Dinghy SC, Australia, on Wednesday.

No change to the top of the overall leaderboard, where Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary have a seven point lead, but Brad Devine and Ian Furlong took the first Aussie race win to break the British run of wins.

Devine and Furlong finished ahead of Massey and Hillary with Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald in third place.

Another Aussie pair, Scott Cunningham and Demon Parker were fourth with Andy Fitzgerald and Rich Dobson of Britain fifth.

Overall Massey and Hillary have a firm grip on the world title. Second are Dan Holman and Alex Knight with Jones and Fitzgerald third to complete an all British podium with two races still to go.

Devine and Furlong are fourth overall tied on 20 points with David Hayter and Trent Neighbour of Australia, and just five points off the leading trio.

Defending champions Andy and Tom Partington were were back on the water, finishing 11th and are 23rd overall.

International 14 – Leaders after race 5 (66 entries)

1st GBR 1565 Archie Massey-Harvey Hillary [ 2]( 2) – – 5 pts

2nd GBR 1556 Daniel Holman-Alex Knight [ 6]( 6) – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 1553 Neale Jones-Edward Fitzgerald 3( 3) – – 15 pts

4th AUS 661 Brad Devine-Ian Furlong 1( 1) – – 20 pts

5th AUS 677 David Hayter-Trent Neighbour [ 67](RET) – – 20 pts

6th AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin-Andrew Perry 7( 7) – – 23 pts

7th AUS 679 Mark Krstic-James Lanati 10( 10) – – 27 pts

8th AUS 646 Scott Cunningham-Demon Parker 4( 4) – – 32 pts

9th AUS 680 Roger Blasse-Andrew Gilligan [ 67](DNC) – – 39 pts

10th AUS 656 Ben Strong-Daniel Farthing [ 23]( 23) – – 40 pts

11th GBR 1566 Andy Fitzgerald-Rich Dobson 5( 5) – – 45 pts

12th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss-Cam Elliott [ 67](RET) – – 48 pts

13th AUS 645 David Bramley-Steve Walters 8( 8) – – 54 pts

14th AUS 631 Steve Vance-Blake Vance 14( 14) – – 54 pts

15th AUS 672 Ian Arber-Drew Farrar 20( 20) – – 61 pts

16th AUS 651 Courtney Mahar-Elliot Mahar 18( 18) – – 64 pts

17th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne-Ian Lodder 12( 12) – – 65 pts

18th AUS 649 Greg Coutts-Brodie Coutts 9( 9) – – 66 pts

19th AUS 666 Dave Alexander-Dan Wilsdon 13( 13) – – 66 pts

20th AUS 637 Graeme Everett-Andrew Wilson [ 67](RET) – – 72 pts

Full results available here