Aussie Laser/Radial Nationals – Final Day Results

Wearn, Stransky, Riley, Coote and Wadley are 2020 Australian Laser National Champions.
With the final two races completed, Matt Wearn topped the men’s Laser fleet, Marit Bouwmeester of Holland the women’s Radial and Jonathan Lio, of Singapore the Laser 4.7 fleet.
Britain’s Nick Thompson (19,3) finished in fifth place overall in the Laser, and Alison Young (2,20) finished seventh overall in the mixed Radial fleet.
The British pair will now take part in Sail Melbourne later this month (17 – 21 Jan) ahead of the Laser/Radial World Championships in February.
They will be joined at the Sail Melbourne event by Finley Dickinson and Hannah Snellgrove in the Radial, and Finn Alexander, Lorenzo Chiavarini, Jake Farren-Price and Elliot Hanson in the Laser.
The Laser/Radial fleets will again sail out of Sandringham, giving local and international competitors valuable practice on the waters that will be used for the World Championships.
Also competing in Sail Melbourne will be Tom Squires and Kieran Holmes Martin in the RS:X event ahead of the RS:X Worlds which take place at Sorento, Australia from 23 February.
Laser Australian National Championship Final after 11 races
1st AUS WEARN, Matt 3 -7 – – 28 pts
2nd NZL MEECH, Sam 1 10 – – 39 pts
3rd NZL GAUTREY, George 8 2 – – 52 pts
4th NZL SAUNDERS, Thomas 2 1 – – 53 pts
5th GBR THOMPSON, Nick -19 3 – – 55 pts
6th USA BUCKINGHAM, Charlie 5 13 – – 57 pts
7th AUS KENNEDY, Mitchell 11 4 – – 59 pts
8th AUS ELLIOTT, Swifto 13 8 – – 60 pts
9th NED BOS, Duko 6 11 – – 86 pts
10th AUS ALEXANDER, Finn -16 6 – – 86 pts
Other GBR:
34th GBR FARREN-PRICE, Jake 35 27 – – 254 pts
Radial Australian National Championship (mixed) Final after 11 races
1st NED BOUWMEESTER, Marit 4 1 – – 37 pts
2nd NED JONKER, Maxime 7 7 – – 41 pts
3rd AUS RILEY, Brody 5 2 – – 52 pts
4th NED AKKERMAN, Mirthe 12 11 – – 64 pts
5th AUS STRANSKY, Mara 23 3 – – 69 pts
6th POL BARWINSKA, Agata 19 6 – – 69 pts
7th GBR YOUNG, Alison 2 20 – – 75 pts
8th GRE KARACHALIOU, Vasileia 14 26 – – 80 pts
9th AUS COMPTON, Michael 11 28 – – 91 pts
10th AUS KARIM, Sofiane 1 5 – – 95 pts
Laser 4.7 Australian National Championship (mixed) Final after 11 races
1st SGP LIO, Jonathan 1 5 – – 16 pts
2nd SGP YOM, Russell 2 1 – – 29 pts
3rd AUS COOTE, Toby 4 11 – – 40 pts