Comanche leads Rolex Sydney Hobart

A spectacular start for the Rolex Sydney Hobart as the fleet of 157 set off from four lines on Sydney Harbour in a building 10-15 knot north to nor-easterly breeze.

The 100ft Comanche, 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart line honours winner and race record holder, took the lead soon after exiting Sydney Heads.

As yachts have made their way further down the coast and pass Batemans Bay, the stronger breezes from earlier in the day have subsided with the pace of the fleet slowing dramatically.

In the race for overall victory, many yachts have shuffled through the top placings of the leader board with the current weather conditions favouring the 40-foot range of yachts.

Thursday at 15:00 hrs UK time, Comanche, co-owned by Jim Cooney and Samantha Grant, was leading by 2 nm from SHK Scallywag, Black Jack, InfoTrack, Wild Oats XI, Naval Group, Alive, URM and Maserati.

Patriot of Jason Close, Australia, leads overall on Handicap.



Best placed European Boats, Thursday at 15:00 hrs UK time:

3rd Black Jack of Peter Harburg, Monaco

9th Maserati of Jim Cooney, Poland

17th Maverick 49 of Quentin Stewart, Guernsey

21st Daguet of Frederic Puzin, France

22nd Stay Calm Hungary, Aron Ormandlaki, Hungary

107th HYC Breakthrough of Darren Wright, Ireland at 72 nm off the leader.

Two boats have retired: