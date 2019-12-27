Emirates President backs ETNZ before retirement announcement

On the day before the financial press reported his retirement, Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates airline, reaffirmed the airlines commitment to Emirates Team New Zealand with the renewal of their contract for the 36th America’s Cup.

The longstanding president of Dubai’s Emirates is to retire at the end of June 2020, just after the America’s Cup World Series (ACWS) event takes place in Portsmouth, UK, where Emirates will be the ‘Presenting Partner’ for the event.

Sir Tim, who was promoted to president of Emirates airline in 2003, is to remain as an adviser.

The airline will also be the ‘Official Airline’ partner of the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada which includes the America’s Cup World Series, sponsoring all preliminary regattas leading up to the main event in 2021.

Emirates’ sponsorship of Emirates Team New Zealand dates back to 2004. The team has won the America’s Cup a number of times clinching the trophy in 1995 and successfully defending the title in 2000 and 2017.

The 2020 ACWS will see all participating teams, including Emirates Team New Zealand, race their AC75 America’s Cup class yachts in a series of races before the America’s Cup in 2021.

The first ACWS event will take place in Cagliari, Sardinia from April 23 to 26, 2020, the second in Portsmouth, then concluding in Auckland, New Zealand, as part of the Christmas Race from December 17-20.

The ACWS is then followed by the Prada Cup Challenger Selection Series which will determine which foreign yacht club will take on the Defender of the America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the 36th America’s Cup Match from 6 to 21 March 2021 in Auckland.

