Rolex Sydney Hobart – Smoke haze unlikely

Smoke haze is unlikely; “It depends on output from wild fires,” the Bureau of Meteorology’s Gabrielle Woodhouse said at the CYCA’s Compulsory Race Briefing today.”

The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s 75th race is poised to become a tactical scrap in light of the Bureau of Meteorology’s forecast of light conditions for the major line honours contenders.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast was for a north-to-nor-easterly 10-15 knot breeze for the Sydney Harbour start on Boxing Day, followed by a mild southerly.

There will be wind shifts throughout the race, but conditions are forecast to remain light throughout for the frontrunners.

The start will be at 1.00pm (AUS) on Boxing Day, 26 December 2019.

The fleet will start from start lines off Nielsen Park with boats on the northern line rounding “Victor Mark” and boats on the southern lines rounding “X-Ray Mark”, at the Heads, and all boats heading out to sea and rounding “Mark Zulu”, one nautical mile east of the Heads.

