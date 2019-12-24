Mapfre Middle Sea Euromed Regatta – Final Results

Tommaso De Fontes of Italy was declared the overall winner of the 20th edition of the Mapfre Middle Sea Euromed Regatta.

Racing in the Senior Gold Fleet De Fontes had a comfortable advantage over second placed European Optimist Champion Alessandro Cortese, with 11 points separating the two. In third place was Michele Luigi Adorni.

The Silver Fleet Senior podium was made up of Mia Klaboe (NOR), Finian Morris (GBR) and Luke Turvey (IRL).

In the Bronze fleet Giuseppe Gaetano (ITA) won the division followed by Oscar Morgan Harris (GBR) and Marta La Greca (IGZ).

The Laser 4.7 Class saw Swiss Anja Von Allmen winning the overall class title, with second Saul Vassallo (MLT) and third Georg Erik Ristall (EST).

Zachary Zammit (MLT) won the Radial class with Gregory Mifsud (MLT) winning the two final races, thus securing an overall second place on the podium. Third was Matthew Micallef (MLT).

Malta Young Sailors Club will be hosting the 21st Edition of the Euromed Regatta between the 19 and 22 December 2020.

Optimist Senior gold fleet (58 entries)

1st ITA Tommaso De Fontes – – 26 pts

2nd ITA Alessandro Cortese – – 37 pts

3rd ITA Michele Luigi Adorni – – 51 pts

Optimist Senior silver fleet (57 entries)

59th NOR Mia Klæboe – – 134 pts

60th GBR Finian Morris – – 142 pts

61st SUI Sam Nokes – – 154 pts

Optimist Senior bronze fleet (57 entries)

116th ITA Giuseppe Gaetano – – 236 pts

117th GBR Oscar Morgan-Harris – – 240 pts

118th ITA Marta La Greca – – 242 pts

Optimist Beginners fleet (12 entries)

1st RUS Alexander Fastenko – – 15 pts

2nd HKG Felix Mulder – – 26 pts

3rd RUS Veronika Basalkina – – 27 pts

Radial

1st MLT Zachary Zammit – – 12 pts

2nd MLT Gregory Mifsud – – 26 pts

3rd MLT Matthew Micallef – – 27 pts

Laser 4.7

1st SUI Anja Von Allmen – – 14 pts

2nd MLT Saul Vassallo – – 23 pts

3rd EST Georg Erik Ristal – – 28 pts

