Santa arrives early for Cowes Week bearing great prizes

Cowes Week 2020 is looking forward to welcome you, and if you enter before midnight on 17 January 2020, you will be in with a chance to win a full rebate on your entry fee plus a range of great prizes. *see details below.

Cowes Week has been held in early August every year since 1826, except during the two world wars.

And over this time the regatta has evolved enormously and now between 800 and 1,000 boats in up to forty different handicap, one-design and multihull classes race every day for eight days.

In 2020 Cowes Week are running nine IRC classes to enable them to give the best racing possible with narrow rating band differentials and with our ever expanding cruiser fleet they have made the strategic decision to create separate performance cruiser divisions and a club cruiser division.

In addition to the regular racing, the 44Cup class will compete for a round of their European circuit, and the SailGP Foiling 50 catamaran event will return on the final Friday and Saturday to entertain you after Cowes Week racing.

These 50 knot flying machines will be racing right off the Green and will form an amazing backdrop to Cowes Week.

Cowes Week regatta takes place between the 8 and 15 August 2020.

On-line entry now open and the Super Early Bird discounts end at midnight on 17 January.

* Early Bird Entry Prizes: