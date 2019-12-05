49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – Day 3

The third and final day of Qualifying at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds taking place in Auckland, New Zealand.

The cut-off for the gold fleet racing is 25th place. Fail to make the cut – and the best you can finish is 26th overall.

In the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3,9,9,2) have a one point lead ahead of Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (2,6,2,1) of Italy.

Nathan and Haylee Outteridge (UFD,3,2,1) of Australia are a further point back in third place.

Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (3,1,9,16) drop back to sixth overall and 14 points off leaders Gimson and Anna Burnet.

In the 49er championship Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (10,5,6,10) slip to fifth overall, 19 points off new leaders Erik Heil and Thomas Plossel of Germany.

Heil and Plossel have a one point lead ahead of Pete Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand, with in third place Ben Bildstein and David Hussl of Austria.

Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson of the USA jump into fourth place, four points ahead of Britain’s Fletcher and Bithell.

Moving into the lead the women’s 49erFX championship are Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil who took two wins from the four races.

Grael and Kunze now have a 14 point lead from Helene Ness and Marie Ronningsen of Norway, who also added two race wins, with Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low of Singapore in third place.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (13,6,11,11) finished the day in 12th place.

Nacra 17 Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 8 races (52 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 2 2 1 1 3 9 9 2 – – 20 pts

2nd ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 1 4 5 8 2 6 2 1 – – 21 pts

3rd AUS 46 Nathan OUTTERIDGE and Haylee OUTTERIDGE 3 5 3 6 (UFD) 3 2 1 – – 23 pts

4th AUS 2 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 6 13 9 3 4 1 4 4 – – 31 pts

5th ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA SAROLI 16 12 4 2 1 2 6 5 – – 32 pts

6th GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE 1 (UFD) 1 3 3 9 1 16 – – 34 pts

7th DEN 71 Lin CENHOLT and Cp LÜBECK 2 1 7 2 7 10 6 17 – – 35 pts

8th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ 8 3 5 4 6 4 7 10 – – 37 pts

9th ESP 28 Tara PACHECO and Florian TRITTEL PAUL 8 7 8 10 6 1 4 4 – – 38 pts

10th BRA 10 Samuel ALBRECHT and Gabriela NICOLINO de SÁ 3 6 6 9 11 4 8 6 – – 42 pts

49er Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 9 races (88 entries)

1st GER 4 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 2 1 4 27 3 6 1 2 7 – – 26 pts

2nd NZL 77 Peter BURLING and Blair TUKE 1 11 3 3 1 8 1 3 7 – – 27 pts

3rd AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 5 8 1 5 2 2 13 19 1 – – 37 pts

4th USA 126 Nevin SNOW and Dane WILSON 4 6 7 5 6 9 3 5 5 – – 41 pts

5th GBR 6 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 9 2 2 23 1 10 5 6 10 – – 45 pts

6th NZL 7 Logan BECK and Oscar GUNN 21 3 14 1 8 1 10 4 5 – – 46 pts

7th FRA 655 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN 3 5 2 13 5 10 2 6 27 – – 46 pts

8th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 14 2 12 8 9 15 2 7 1 – – 55 pts

9th ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA 15 3 10 17 (DSQ) 2 1 3 4 – – 55 pts

10th AUS 200 Jim COLLEY and Shaun CONNOR 10 6 7 4 17 14 13 1 3 – – 58 pts

Other GBR:

13th GBR 17 Jack HAWKINS and Chris THOMAS – – 59 pts

31th GBR 234 James GRUMMETT and Daniel BUDDEN – – 81 pts

46th GBR 118 Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES – – 104 pts

49erFX Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 8 races (61 entries)

1st BRA 4 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 3 9 6 5 1 2 1 5 – – 23 pts

2nd NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 10 10 19 11 2 1 2 1 – – 37 pts

3rd SGP 284 Kimberly LIM and Cecilia LOW 9 4 1 20 3 8 10 2 – – 37 pts

4th GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 8 20 5 15 6 1 3 2 – – 40 pts

5th NED 1 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 17 7 11 1 28 3 2 1 – – 42 pts

6th NED 6 Odile van AANHOLT and Cecile JANMAAT 14 8 3 9 8 24 3 3 – – 48 pts

7th NZL 8 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 14 2 3 9 4 21 10 9 – – 51 pts

8th ESP 21 Patricia SUÁREZ and Nicole van der VELDEN 8 1 13 24 9 5 9 7 – – 52 pts

9th USA 92 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS 18 1 1 5 8 9 13 17 – – 54 pts

10th DEN 7 Ida Marie NIELSEN and Marie OLSEN 4 9 2 1 13 5 24 20 – – 54 pts

Other GBR:

46th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON – – 134 pts

Note all results are provisional, full results available here