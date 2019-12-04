49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – Day 2 back on schedule

A better day at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds taking place in Auckland, New Zealand with all three classes completing their scheduled racing.

And it was pretty good news all round for the British crews.

In the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (2,2,1,1) had a great start to lead by one point from Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (1,UFD,1,3) after four races.

In third place are Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis of the USA.

In the men’s 49er, after four more races, Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (2,33,1,10) are in fourth place.

Overall leaders are Ben Bildstein and David Hussl of Austria, with a one point lead from Pete Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand, with day 1 leaders Erik Heil and Thomas Plosselof Germany now in third place.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (16,3,4,11) in the 49erFX finished the day in eighth place after four races.

Leading are Paris Henken and Anna Tobias of the USA, tied on seven points with Ida Nielsen and Marie Olsen of Denmark. In third place are Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low of Singapore.

Nacra 17 Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 4 races (52 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 2 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE 1 (UFD) 1 3 – – 5 pts

3rd USA 23 Riley GIBBS and Anna WEIS 5 2 2 1 – – 5 pts

4th DEN 71 Lin CENHOLT and Cp LÜBECK 2 1 7 2 – – 5 pts

5th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 1 4 5 8 – – 10 pts

6th GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 7 1 6 4 – – 11 pts

7th AUS 46 Nathan OUTTERIDGE and Haylee OUTTERIDGE 3 5 3 6 – – 11 pts

8th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ 8 3 5 4 – – 12 pts

9th ESP 70 Iker MARTINEZ and Olga MASLIVETS 15 5 4 5 – – 14 pts

10th BRA 10 Samuel ALBRECHT and Gabriela NICOLINO de SÁ 3 6 6 9 – – 15 pts

49erFX Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 4 races (61 entries)

1st USA 92 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS 18 1 1 5 – – 7 pts

2nd DEN 7 Ida Marie NIELSEN and Marie OLSEN 4 9 2 1 – – 7 pts

3rd SGP 284 Kimberly LIM and Cecilia LOW 9 4 1 20 – – 14 pts

4th NZL 8 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 14 2 3 9 – – 14 pts

5th BRA 4 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 3 9 6 5 – – 14 pts

6th SWE 22 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTRÖM 5 28 7 4 – – 16 pts

7th FIN 356 Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA 4 3 10 18 – – 17 pts

8th GBR 10 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 16 3 4 11 – – 18 pts

9th NED 1 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 17 7 11 1 – – 19 pts

10th SWE 15 Julia GROSS and Hanna KLINGA 2 13 4 23 – – 19 pts

Other GBR:

51st GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 25.0 18.0 28.0 17.0 – – 60 pts

49er Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 6 races (88 entries)

1st AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 5 8 1 5 2 2 – – 15 pts

2nd NZL 77 Peter BURLING and Blair TUKE 1 11 3 3 1 8 – – 16 pts

3rd GER 4 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 2 1 5 27 3 6 – – 17 pts

4th GBR 6 Dylan FLETCHER and Stuart BITHELL 9 2 2 23 1 10 – – 24 pts

5th SUI 10 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 6 6 8 2 4 6 – – 24 pts

6th FRA 655 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN 3 5 2 13 6 10 – – 26 pts

7th NZL 7 Logan BECK and Oscar GUNN 21 3 14 1 8 1 – – 27 pts

8th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 7 1 3 3 (UFD) 13 – – 27 pts

9th NED 194 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT 3 4 4 7 9 12 – – 27 pts

10th GBR 17 Jack HAWKINS and Chris THOMAS 3 9 11 3 21 2 – – 28 pts

Other GBR:

34th GBR 118 Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES 9.0 14.0 16.0 12.0 1.0 (UFD) – – 52 pts

35th GBR 234 James GRUMMETT and Daniel BUDDEN 14.0 4.0 15.0 13.0 6.0 23.0 – – 52 pts

