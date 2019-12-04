49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – Day 2 back on schedule

A better day at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds taking place in Auckland, New Zealand with all three classes completing their scheduled racing.
And it was pretty good news all round for the British crews.
In the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (2,2,1,1) had a great start to lead by one point from Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (1,UFD,1,3) after four races.
In third place are Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis of the USA.
In the men’s 49er, after four more races, Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (2,33,1,10) are in fourth place.
Overall leaders are Ben Bildstein and David Hussl of Austria, with a one point lead from Pete Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand, with day 1 leaders Erik Heil and Thomas Plosselof Germany now in third place.
Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (16,3,4,11) in the 49erFX finished the day in eighth place after four races.
Leading are Paris Henken and Anna Tobias of the USA, tied on seven points with Ida Nielsen and Marie Olsen of Denmark. In third place are Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low of Singapore.
Nacra 17 Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 4 races (52 entries)
1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 2 2 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE 1 (UFD) 1 3 – – 5 pts
3rd USA 23 Riley GIBBS and Anna WEIS 5 2 2 1 – – 5 pts
4th DEN 71 Lin CENHOLT and Cp LÜBECK 2 1 7 2 – – 5 pts
5th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 1 4 5 8 – – 10 pts
6th GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 7 1 6 4 – – 11 pts
7th AUS 46 Nathan OUTTERIDGE and Haylee OUTTERIDGE 3 5 3 6 – – 11 pts
8th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ 8 3 5 4 – – 12 pts
9th ESP 70 Iker MARTINEZ and Olga MASLIVETS 15 5 4 5 – – 14 pts
10th BRA 10 Samuel ALBRECHT and Gabriela NICOLINO de SÁ 3 6 6 9 – – 15 pts
49erFX Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 4 races (61 entries)
1st USA 92 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS 18 1 1 5 – – 7 pts
2nd DEN 7 Ida Marie NIELSEN and Marie OLSEN 4 9 2 1 – – 7 pts
3rd SGP 284 Kimberly LIM and Cecilia LOW 9 4 1 20 – – 14 pts
4th NZL 8 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 14 2 3 9 – – 14 pts
5th BRA 4 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 3 9 6 5 – – 14 pts
6th SWE 22 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTRÖM 5 28 7 4 – – 16 pts
7th FIN 356 Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA 4 3 10 18 – – 17 pts
8th GBR 10 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 16 3 4 11 – – 18 pts
9th NED 1 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 17 7 11 1 – – 19 pts
10th SWE 15 Julia GROSS and Hanna KLINGA 2 13 4 23 – – 19 pts
Other GBR:
51st GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 25.0 18.0 28.0 17.0 – – 60 pts
49er Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 6 races (88 entries)
1st AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 5 8 1 5 2 2 – – 15 pts
2nd NZL 77 Peter BURLING and Blair TUKE 1 11 3 3 1 8 – – 16 pts
3rd GER 4 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 2 1 5 27 3 6 – – 17 pts
4th GBR 6 Dylan FLETCHER and Stuart BITHELL 9 2 2 23 1 10 – – 24 pts
5th SUI 10 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 6 6 8 2 4 6 – – 24 pts
6th FRA 655 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN 3 5 2 13 6 10 – – 26 pts
7th NZL 7 Logan BECK and Oscar GUNN 21 3 14 1 8 1 – – 27 pts
8th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 7 1 3 3 (UFD) 13 – – 27 pts
9th NED 194 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT 3 4 4 7 9 12 – – 27 pts
10th GBR 17 Jack HAWKINS and Chris THOMAS 3 9 11 3 21 2 – – 28 pts
Other GBR:
34th GBR 118 Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES 9.0 14.0 16.0 12.0 1.0 (UFD) – – 52 pts
35th GBR 234 James GRUMMETT and Daniel BUDDEN 14.0 4.0 15.0 13.0 6.0 23.0 – – 52 pts