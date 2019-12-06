49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – Day 4 and the Going Gets Tough

The first day of final series racing only the leader of the Nacra 17 championship changed.

A tough day for the Brits with both the 49erFX and Nacra 17 teams losing places, and only Fletcher and Bissell in the 49er improving their overall position.

In the Nacra 17 championship Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (3,10,10) of Italy are the new leaders on a high scoring day, taking a seven point lead.

They now lead from Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (4,1,14) of Australia, and Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (8,18,12).

The Danes, Lin Cenholt and CP Lubeck, were the only team to post three single figure scores to move into fourth place.

While Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittell of Spain picked up a win in the first race and take fifth overall. The third race was won by the local pair, Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson who are 17th overall.

The second British pair Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (14,4,15) dropped to eighth place overall.

In the men’s 49er Erik Heil and Thomas Plossel (4,1,8) of Germany take a nine point lead.

They open their lead ahead of Pete Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand (11,3,7) with the French pair Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros (1,6,4) scaling the leaderboard to take third place.

Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (3,4,21) remain in contention two points off the podium places, with Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Lopez moving to just one point behind them in fifth.

In the women’s 49erFX Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (6,22,2) of Brazil hold an 11 point lead.

Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (2,1,6) of Holland move into second overall. In third place are Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke (7,8,8) of Germany.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (23,10,9) finished the day in 14th place.

Nacra 17 Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 11 races (52 entries)

1st ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 3 10 10 – – 42 pts

2nd AUS 2 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 4 1 14 – – 49 pts

3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 8 18 12 – – 49 pts

4th DEN 71 Lin CENHOLT and Cp LÜBECK 9 5 4 – – 53 pts

5th ESP 28 Tara PACHECO and Florian TRITTEL PAUL 1 6 21 – – 55 pts

6th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ 6 7 11 – – 60 pts

7th ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA SAROLI 11 20 6 – – 65 pts

8th GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE 14 4 15 – – 67 pts

9th BRA 10 Samuel ALBRECHT and Gabriela NICOLINO de SÁ 12 8 8 – – 69 pts

10th FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET 5 16 3 – – 70 pts

49er Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 11 races (88 entries)

1st GER 4 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 4 1 8 – – 39 pts

2nd NZL 77 Peter BURLING and Blair TUKE 11 3 7 – – 48 pts

3rd FRA 8 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 1 6 4 – – 71 pts

4th GBR 6 Dylan FLETCHER and Stuart BITHELL 3 4 21 – – 73 pts

5th ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA 2 16 1 – – 74 pts

6th USA 126 Nevin SNOW and Dane WILSON 10 18 19 – – 78 pts

7th AUS 66 William PHILLIPS and Sam PHILLIPS 7 21 2 – – 89 pts

8th NZL 7 Logan BECK and Oscar GUNN 16 15 12 – – 89 pts

9th AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 17 20 16 – – 89 pts

10th NED 194 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT 5 8 23 – – 90 pts

49erFX Hyundai Worlds – Leaders after 11 races (61 entries)

1st BRA 4 Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 6 22 2 – – 40 pts

2nd NED 1 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 2 1 6 – – 51 pts

3rd GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 7 8 8 – – 63 pts

4th NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 10 16 3 – – 66 pts

5th DEN 7 Ida Marie NIELSEN and Marie OLSEN 18 3 1 – – 76 pts

6th NED 6 Odile van AANHOLT and Cecile JANMAAT 1 18 14 – – 81 pts

7th ARG 19 Victoria TRAVASCIO and Sol BRANZ 3 7 10 – – 81 pts

8th SGP 284 Kimberly LIM and Cecilia LOW 25 12 12 – – 81 pts

9th NZL 8 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 20 9 4 – – 84 pts

10th USA 92 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS 24 6 11 – – 89 pts

Note all results are provisional, full results available here