Hobie 16 Open World Championships – Final Day

The Hobie 16 Open World Championships concluded Saturday with no further racing possible.

Yamil Saba and Gonzalo Cendra (VEN) are the 2019 Hobie 16 World Champions finishing one point ahead of Nicolaj Bjornholt and Michelle Jensen (DEN), with and Gav Colby and Worst News (AUS) in third.

British teams took 3rd and 4th in the Youth event.

Racing on the final day at Captiva Island, Florida, was abandoned due to high winds combined with an unsafe sea state.

After 16 days of sailing and seven events, just two days were ultimately lost due to weather as Captiva Island delivered a full mix of conditions in a beautiful tropical venue.

Hobie 16 Open World Championship – Open Final leaders (96 entries)

1st VEN SABA, Yamil and CENDRA, Gonzalo – – 47 pts

2nd DEN BJORNHOLT, Nicolaj and JENSEN, Michelle – – 49 pts

3rd AUS COLBY, Gav and NEWS, Worst – – 50 pts

4th AUS OWEN, Cameron and GHENT, Susan – – 54 pts

5th ITA MORELLI, Leonardo and GIANNETTI, Victoria – – 69 pts

6th DEN BJORNHOLT, Daniel and NIELSEN, Clara – – 70 pts

7th AUS WATERHOUSE, Rod and BOLEWSKI, Bridget – – 92 pts

8th GUA HESS, Jason and CASTELLANOS, Katya – – 93 pts

9th CUB SOLA DIAS, Vladimir and DE LA GUARDIA PEREX, Alejandro – – 104 pts

10th AUS SMITH, Darren and BISGOOD, Claire – – 117 pts

Hobie 16 Open World Championship – Women Final leaders (25 entries)

1st USA GARDNER, Annie and KRAFT, Sarah – – 8 pts

2nd MEX NORIEGA NEGRETE, Pamela and REAL LÓPEZ, Katia – – 11 pts

3rd ITA DEGLI UBERTI, Caterina and ANCILLOTTI, Giulia – – 11 pts

4th USA KORZENIEWSKI, Susan and O’CONNOR, Stephanie – – 21 pts

5th USA PORTER, Kat and ISAAK, Sarah – – 23 pts

Hobie 16 Open World Championship – Youth Final leaders (10 entries)

1st CUB SOLA DIAS, Vladimir and SELFA, Marc – – 3 pts

2nd AUS BUTLER, Patrick and EPPS, Caitlyn – – 5 pts

3rd GBR SMITH, Morgan and LUXTON, Annabel – – 10 pts

4th GBR SWETENHAM, Elsa and HARPER, Owen – – 12 pts

5th USA FROEB, Caitlin and VARE, Henry – – 12 pts

