Brest Atlantiques – Maxi Edmond de Rothschild builds lead

Maxi Edmond de Rothschild (Franck Cammas / Charles Caudrelier) regained speed on Sunday further increasing their lead on the trimarans MACIF, Sodebo Ultim 3 and Actual Leader.

Cammas and Caudrelier have taken advantage of a less hammering sea to raise the pace with peaks averaging 33.4 knots.

They been able to build their margin on MACIF (François Gabart/Gwénolé Gahinet) who are 103 nm behind (compared to 51 eight hours earlier), followed by Sodebo Ultim 3 at 223 nm and Actual Leader (Yves Le Blevec/Alex Pella) at 340 nm.

Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, having left Tristan da Cunha Island to port at the end of Sunday, is expected to arrive overnight to Gough Island, located in the middle of the South Atlantic, at the northern limit of the ice exclusion zone, into which trimarans must avoid entering.

After leaving Gough Island to starboard, Maxi Edmond de Rothschild will then run under an area of high pressure in a westerly wind with a series of tacks along the exlusion zone.

Actual Leader should benefit from a gradual move north of the high to make a more direct course towards Cape Town, where the four trimarans are expected Wednesday night or Thursday.