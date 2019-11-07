Hugo Boss less than 300 miles from Cape Verde

As the Transat Jacques Vabre multihull leaders approach the Bay of All Saints, Alex Thomson and Neal McDonald on their keelless monohull, Hugo Boss, have an ETA of Friday morning in the Cape Verda Islands.

Ross Daniel, Technical Director at Alex Thomson Racing reported:

“Alex and Neal are safe and making good progress onboard HUGO BOSS. They are now around 300 miles away from the Cape Verde Islands, sailing with caution at around 10 knots.”

“They have both managed to get some sleep and are focused on getting safely to land.”

“Members of the Alex Thomson Racing technical team have arrived in Cape Verde and are preparing for the boat’s arrival. Further members of the team will make the journey in the coming days in order to meet Alex and Neal, and to facilitate the boat’s safe arrival.”

“Our current routing has the boat arriving by Friday morning. We are in regular communication with our skippers and are monitoring the boat’s progress around the clock, as we will continue to do until HUGO BOSS is safely into port”.

Related post:

Hugo Boss keel removal Video