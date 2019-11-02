RS Tera End Of Season Championships

Draycote Water Sailing Club hosted the RS Tera End Of Seasons Championships over the weekend of the 26 and 27 October.
With lots of racing in varied conditions for the 54 boats in two Tera fleets, the Sport and the Pro.
Winner of the Pro fleet was Toby Hatsell from Middle Nene SC, finishing four points ahead of William Bailey, with Imogen Wade taking third place.
Winner of the Sport fleet was Zak Sanderson-Davies of Windermere School, with second Nathan Russell and third Freddie Sunderland.
Top club were Frensham Pond SC.
RS Tera Pro – End Of Season Championship leaders (23 entries)
1st Toby Hatsell – Middle Nene SC – – 8 pts
2nd William Bailey – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 12 pts
3rd Imogen Wade – Draycote Water SC – – 15 pts
4th Tristan Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC – – 21 pts
5th Kai Blackah – Welsh Harp SC – – 24 pts
6th Harry McTiernan – Brightlingsea SC – – 25 pts
7th Tilda Brayshay – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 27 pts
8th Georgie Stammers – Royal Hospital School – – 28 pts
9th Zoe Sanderson-Davies – Windermere School – – 32 pts
10th James Barraclough – Shropshire SC – – 43 pts
RS Tera Sport – End Of Season Championship leaders (31 entries)
1st Zak Sanderson-Davies – Windermere School – – 9 pts
2nd Nathan Russell – RHYC – – 13 pts
3rd Freddie Sunderland – OMSC – – 24 pts
4th Oliver Stratton-Brown – Frensham Pond SC – – 26 pts
5th Jac Bailey – Port Dinorwic SC – – 26 pts
6th Finlay Lomas-Clarke – Frensham Pond SC – – 27 pts
7th Mark Jenkins Jaum… – Hayling Island SC – – 28 pts
8th Alex Sydenham – Hayling Island SC – – 29 pts
9th Andrew Soars – Frensham Pond SC – – 37 pts
10th Charlotte White – Wilsonian SC – – 45 pts