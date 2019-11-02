RS Tera End Of Season Championships

Draycote Water Sailing Club hosted the RS Tera End Of Seasons Championships over the weekend of the 26 and 27 October.

With lots of racing in varied conditions for the 54 boats in two Tera fleets, the Sport and the Pro.

Winner of the Pro fleet was Toby Hatsell from Middle Nene SC, finishing four points ahead of William Bailey, with Imogen Wade taking third place.

Winner of the Sport fleet was Zak Sanderson-Davies of Windermere School, with second Nathan Russell and third Freddie Sunderland.

Top club were Frensham Pond SC.

RS Tera Pro – End Of Season Championship leaders (23 entries)

1st Toby Hatsell – Middle Nene SC – – 8 pts

2nd William Bailey – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 12 pts

3rd Imogen Wade – Draycote Water SC – – 15 pts

4th Tristan Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC – – 21 pts

5th Kai Blackah – Welsh Harp SC – – 24 pts

6th Harry McTiernan – Brightlingsea SC – – 25 pts

7th Tilda Brayshay – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 27 pts

8th Georgie Stammers – Royal Hospital School – – 28 pts

9th Zoe Sanderson-Davies – Windermere School – – 32 pts

10th James Barraclough – Shropshire SC – – 43 pts

RS Tera Sport – End Of Season Championship leaders (31 entries)

1st Zak Sanderson-Davies – Windermere School – – 9 pts

2nd Nathan Russell – RHYC – – 13 pts

3rd Freddie Sunderland – OMSC – – 24 pts

4th Oliver Stratton-Brown – Frensham Pond SC – – 26 pts

5th Jac Bailey – Port Dinorwic SC – – 26 pts

6th Finlay Lomas-Clarke – Frensham Pond SC – – 27 pts

7th Mark Jenkins Jaum… – Hayling Island SC – – 28 pts

8th Alex Sydenham – Hayling Island SC – – 29 pts

9th Andrew Soars – Frensham Pond SC – – 37 pts

10th Charlotte White – Wilsonian SC – – 45 pts

Full results here