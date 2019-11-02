Laser & Radial U21 World Championship – Final Day

The final day of the Laser & Radial U21 World Championship in Spit, provided enough races to qualify the event as a championship.



Juan Pablo Cardozo of Argentina is the Men’s U21 Laser World Champion, finishing one point ahead of Clemente Seguel Lacamara CHI, with Vishnu Saravanan IND taking third on the podium.

Cardozo also takes the U19 title, with second Yigit Yalcin Citak TUR and in third place Leopoldo Barreto Haschke ESP.

In the women, Poland’s Wiktoria Golebiowska is the U21 World Champion, she finished nine points ahead of Valeria Lomatchenko RUS, with Mariia Kislukhina RUS in third place.

Laser – Men Final Leaders after 5 races (144 entries)

1st ARG 209399 Juan Pablo Cardozo, U19 – – 17 pts

2nd CHI 211888 Clemente Seguel Lacamara – – 18 pts

3rd IND 208191 Vishnu Saravanan – – 22 pts

4th JPN 204996 Yoshihiro Suzuki – – 22 pts

5th TUR 213512 Yigit Yalcin Citak, U19 – – 26 pts

6th GRE 210600 Anastasios Panagiotidis – – 27 pts

7th FIN 213959 Valtteri Uusitalo – – 28 pts

8th ISR 202121 Omer Golani – – 30 pts

9th ITA 213017 Rodolfo Silvestrini – – 35 pts

10th FIN 215436 Nooa Laukkanen – – 36 pts

Best GBR:

19th GBR 215413 Joseph Drake

63rd GBR 214004 Ben Childerley

76th GBR 216065 Krishan Bhogal, U19

Laser – Women Final Leaders after 5 races (69 entries)

1st POL 197117 Wiktoria Golebiowska – – 17 pts

2nd RUS 212191 Valeria Lomatchenko – – 28 pts

3rd RUS 202284 Mariia Kislukhina – – 31 pts

4th ITA 215744 Chiara Benini Floriani – – 35 pts

5th AUS 208546 Mara Stransky – – 35 pts

6th NED 210585 Emma Savelon – – 35 pts

7th ITA 216717 Matilda Talluri – – 40 pts

8th AUS 216228 Elyse Ainsworth – – 44 pts

9th GER 213664 Laura Schewe – – 46 pts

10th GBR 214906 Matilda Nicholls – – 47 pts

Best GBR:

15th GBR 216402 Molly Sacker

18th GBR 214580 Daisy Collingridge

