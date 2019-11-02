Laser & Radial U21 World Championship – Final Day

The final day of the Laser & Radial U21 World Championship in Spit, provided enough races to qualify the event as a championship.
Juan Pablo Cardozo of Argentina is the Men’s U21 Laser World Champion, finishing one point ahead of Clemente Seguel Lacamara CHI, with Vishnu Saravanan IND taking third on the podium.
Cardozo also takes the U19 title, with second Yigit Yalcin Citak TUR and in third place Leopoldo Barreto Haschke ESP.
In the women, Poland’s Wiktoria Golebiowska is the U21 World Champion, she finished nine points ahead of Valeria Lomatchenko RUS, with Mariia Kislukhina RUS in third place.
Laser – Men Final Leaders after 5 races (144 entries)
1st ARG 209399 Juan Pablo Cardozo, U19 – – 17 pts
2nd CHI 211888 Clemente Seguel Lacamara – – 18 pts
3rd IND 208191 Vishnu Saravanan – – 22 pts
4th JPN 204996 Yoshihiro Suzuki – – 22 pts
5th TUR 213512 Yigit Yalcin Citak, U19 – – 26 pts
6th GRE 210600 Anastasios Panagiotidis – – 27 pts
7th FIN 213959 Valtteri Uusitalo – – 28 pts
8th ISR 202121 Omer Golani – – 30 pts
9th ITA 213017 Rodolfo Silvestrini – – 35 pts
10th FIN 215436 Nooa Laukkanen – – 36 pts
Best GBR:
19th GBR 215413 Joseph Drake
63rd GBR 214004 Ben Childerley
76th GBR 216065 Krishan Bhogal, U19
Laser – Women Final Leaders after 5 races (69 entries)
1st POL 197117 Wiktoria Golebiowska – – 17 pts
2nd RUS 212191 Valeria Lomatchenko – – 28 pts
3rd RUS 202284 Mariia Kislukhina – – 31 pts
4th ITA 215744 Chiara Benini Floriani – – 35 pts
5th AUS 208546 Mara Stransky – – 35 pts
6th NED 210585 Emma Savelon – – 35 pts
7th ITA 216717 Matilda Talluri – – 40 pts
8th AUS 216228 Elyse Ainsworth – – 44 pts
9th GER 213664 Laura Schewe – – 46 pts
10th GBR 214906 Matilda Nicholls – – 47 pts
Best GBR:
15th GBR 216402 Molly Sacker
18th GBR 214580 Daisy Collingridge