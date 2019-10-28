Transat Jacques Vabre – British leader dismasts

Reports recieved this morning that British skipper, Luke Berry and French co-skipper, Tanguy Le Turquais on Lamotte – Module Creation, had dismasted.

At 06:50 (UTC) this morning, while leading the Class40 fleet, Luke Berry and co-skipper, Tanguy Le Turquais, informed the race management of the Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre that their Class40, Lamotte – Module Creation, had dismasted.

The two skippers are doing well and are safe onboard the boat.

More information to follow

Leaders at 09:00 hrs

Multi50 – Solidarias en Peloton – Arsep ( hibaut Vauchel-Camus and Fred Duthil)

IMOCA – Charal (Jérémie Beyou / Christopher Pratt)

Class40 – Leyton (Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye)