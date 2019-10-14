World Beach Games – Tough day at the beach for Team GB

Second day of the inaugural World Beach Games taking place in Doha, Qatar.

Conditions were tough again on the water for the Bridges as they experienced one of the hottest and lightest win days they have had in kiteboard racing, as both the men and women had six races on the final day of qualification.

In the men’s kiteboard Guy Bridges finished the day in third behind leader Nicolas Parlier of France and Florian Gruber of Germany

It was a consistent day for 20-year-old Guy Bridge who posted four top six finishes.

Frustratingly Guy missed out on second place in the standings by just two points, which would have ensured him an automatic spot in the final, and instead he will compete in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Brother Olly Bridge, struggled for form and speed in Monday’s races to finish 16th, and does not join brother Guy in the semi-finals.

Steph Bridge also struggled, however, Steph secured her spot in Tuesday’s women’s semi-final where she will have a chance to improve her scores.

Overall leader is Daniela Moroz of the USA with five wins from seven races, second is Julia Damasiewicz POL and third is Elena Kalinina RUS.

Whilst a competitive wakeboard field saw Britain’s 18-year-old Luca Kidd, sat in the bronze medal with just one rider to go but unfortunately it was not to be for the reigning World Junior Champion, he finished fourth.

Teammate Robert Hazelwood finished in a credible seventh place in the men’s water ski jump final. Hazelwood struggled with the conditions on the canal and his second-round jump of 55.7m was his best of the day.

