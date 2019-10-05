Snap-shot of the INEOS Team UK launch day . . .

Out and about at the INEOS Team UK launch day for ‘Britannia’, their first iteration of an AC75 class America’s Cup boat.

Initial reaction has been that its ugly, but beauty they say is in the eye of the beholder, and a winner is always beautiful.

Latest is that Sir Ben is hoping that there will be a World Series event for the AC75 class off Portsmouth in June 2020.

Click image for full size and scroll . . .

The party’s over . . .

