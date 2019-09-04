J/70 World Championships – Enfant Terrible leads Open Class

After six races there are new leaders for both the Open and Corinthian classes at the Darwin Escapes 2019 J/70 World Championships.
Alberto Rossi (ITA) racing Enfant Terrible, moves up to pole position for the Open Class, after posting 1-16-2 Tuesday. Joel Ronning (USA) racing Catapult, drops to second, three points behind the leader.
Boat of the day was Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat raced by Paul Ward (GBR) propelling the team to third just a point off second. Pichu Torcida (ESP) racing Noticia is only one point off the podium.
In the Corinthian Class, Doug Struth (GBR) racing DSP, is the new leader.
Wilson & King’s Soak Racing (IRL) discarded a Black Flag infringement in Race 5, to place second for the amateur status class, as did Denis Cherevatenko (RUS) racing Joyfull. All results are provisional pending protest decisions.
There were race wins Tuesday for Alberto Rossi (ITA) Enfant Terrible, Andrey Malygin (RUS) Maria, and Peter Duncan (USA) Relative Obscurity.
The breeze for Day Two started with a stable 10 knots from the southwest, but backed south after the first race building to a 18 knots, with brilliant sunshine providing spectacular condition for the international fleet.
J/70 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (77 entries)
1st ITA 1256 Enfant Terrible – Alberto Rossi 42 3 19 1 16 2 – – 41 pts
2nd USA 180 Catapult – Joel Ronning 8 7 6 26 15 8 – – 44 pts
3rd GBR 1451 Eat Sleep J Repeat – Paul Ward 24 11 31 2 5 3 – – 45 pts
4th ESP 961 Noticia – Jose Maria Torcida 1 26 22 3 11 9 – – 46 pts
5th RUS 1405 Maria – Andrey Malygin 13 10 20 30 1 6 – – 50 pts
6th ITA 853 Petite Terrible – Claudia Rossi 28 2 3 38 12 14 – – 59 pts
7th AUS 7071 Juno – Reg Lord 32 1 44 11 4 13 – – 61 pts
8th RUS 1403 ArttubeRus1 – Valeriya kovalenko 2 12 UFD 7 18 28 – – 67 pts
9th USA 25 Rascal – Henry Brauer 3 28 48 17 10 11 – – 69 pts
10th BRA 1174 To Nessa – Renato Faria 27 5 26 15 6 17 – – 69 pts
11th BRA 1267 Highlanders – Marcos Soares 16 41 4 44 2 15 – – 78 pts
12th MON 1186 Junda-Banca del Sempione – Ludovico Fassitelli 33 9 8 18 37 12 – – 80 pts
13th GBR 1248 DSP (Corinthian) – Doug Struth 5 4 47 39 3 30 – – 81 pts
14th ARG 1396 El Ramon – Guillermo Parada 15 25 34 28 13 4 – – 85 pts
15th IRL 1123 Soak Racing (Corinthian) – Marshall King 38 15 5 21 UFD 7 – – 86 pts