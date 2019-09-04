J/70 World Championships – Enfant Terrible leads Open Class

After six races there are new leaders for both the Open and Corinthian classes at the Darwin Escapes 2019 J/70 World Championships.

Alberto Rossi (ITA) racing Enfant Terrible, moves up to pole position for the Open Class, after posting 1-16-2 Tuesday. Joel Ronning (USA) racing Catapult, drops to second, three points behind the leader.

Boat of the day was Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat raced by Paul Ward (GBR) propelling the team to third just a point off second. Pichu Torcida (ESP) racing Noticia is only one point off the podium.



In the Corinthian Class, Doug Struth (GBR) racing DSP, is the new leader.

Wilson & King’s Soak Racing (IRL) discarded a Black Flag infringement in Race 5, to place second for the amateur status class, as did Denis Cherevatenko (RUS) racing Joyfull. All results are provisional pending protest decisions.

There were race wins Tuesday for Alberto Rossi (ITA) Enfant Terrible, Andrey Malygin (RUS) Maria, and Peter Duncan (USA) Relative Obscurity.

The breeze for Day Two started with a stable 10 knots from the southwest, but backed south after the first race building to a 18 knots, with brilliant sunshine providing spectacular condition for the international fleet.

J/70 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (77 entries)

1st ITA 1256 Enfant Terrible – Alberto Rossi 42 3 19 1 16 2 – – 41 pts

2nd USA 180 Catapult – Joel Ronning 8 7 6 26 15 8 – – 44 pts

3rd GBR 1451 Eat Sleep J Repeat – Paul Ward 24 11 31 2 5 3 – – 45 pts

4th ESP 961 Noticia – Jose Maria Torcida 1 26 22 3 11 9 – – 46 pts

5th RUS 1405 Maria – Andrey Malygin 13 10 20 30 1 6 – – 50 pts

6th ITA 853 Petite Terrible – Claudia Rossi 28 2 3 38 12 14 – – 59 pts

7th AUS 7071 Juno – Reg Lord 32 1 44 11 4 13 – – 61 pts

8th RUS 1403 ArttubeRus1 – Valeriya kovalenko 2 12 UFD 7 18 28 – – 67 pts

9th USA 25 Rascal – Henry Brauer 3 28 48 17 10 11 – – 69 pts

10th BRA 1174 To Nessa – Renato Faria 27 5 26 15 6 17 – – 69 pts

11th BRA 1267 Highlanders – Marcos Soares 16 41 4 44 2 15 – – 78 pts

12th MON 1186 Junda-Banca del Sempione – Ludovico Fassitelli 33 9 8 18 37 12 – – 80 pts

13th GBR 1248 DSP (Corinthian) – Doug Struth 5 4 47 39 3 30 – – 81 pts

14th ARG 1396 El Ramon – Guillermo Parada 15 25 34 28 13 4 – – 85 pts

15th IRL 1123 Soak Racing (Corinthian) – Marshall King 38 15 5 21 UFD 7 – – 86 pts

Full results available here