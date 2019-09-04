Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Older Swans show the way

While the rest sailed the coastal, Mini Maxi Racer-Cruiser and Cruiser-Racer classes contested two windward-leewards.

Among the Cruiser-Racers, Marietta Strasoldo’s Swan 651 Lunz Am Meer posted a 2-1 and now leads Tony Ball’s Swan 65 sloop Six Jaguar by six points – the largest margin in any class.

Importantly they are ahead of perennial class winner Riccardo de Michele’s H20 – currently third overall after winning Tuesday’s opening race.

Among the Mini Maxi Racer-Cruisers Stephen Cucchiaro’s Swan 601 Flow won both races and now leads from Gerard Logel’s sistership @Robas, with IMA President Benoît de Froidmont’s Wallyño third.

The coastal initially took the boats upwind to Monaci and then into the entrance of Bomb Alley (Golf), before heading south and returning to the finish off Porto Cervo, the Mini Maxi Racers 1, Wally and Maxi Racer classes sailing a marginally longer course.

First away were the Mini Maxi Racers where the eagle-eyed afterguard on Dario Ferrari’s Cannonball were first to spot the sudden strength of the right.

Cannonball took transoms to get right where they found favourable shift and extra pressure. Cannonball now leads Jim Swartz’s Vesper by a point.

Among the Wallys there was a return to form for last year’s winner, Terry Hui’s Wally 78 Lyra. Overall Magic Carpet Cubed still leads the Wally class, tied with the Wally 100 Y3K.

Among the Super Maxis there was another fierce battle between the Js Topaz and Ronald de Waal’s Velsheda, despite Velsheda being OCS. Ultimately Velsheda wasn’t quite able to recover, finishing 33 seconds behind under IRC.

The Maxi Racer class was today won by Irvine Laidlaw’s Reichel/Pugh 82 Highland Fling XI, which now leads overall, tied with George David’s Rambler 88.

Aside from Topaz, the only other boat still holding a perfect scoreline is Roberto Lacorte’s Vismara 62 RC SuperNikka in the Mini Maxi Racer 2 class which also sailed the coastal.

Full results available here