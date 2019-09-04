Flying Fifteen Pre-Worlds – Day 2 Wrap !

A decision on the final day’s racing was taken at 10:43 Wednesday and with the Dublin Bay buoy recording 23 knots with gusts in the low thirties, the obvious decision, to cancel racing has been taken by Race Officer Jack Roy.

Thus Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg take victory in the Subaru 2019 Championship of Ireland.

Batchelor and Rigg were team of the day, Tuesday, with a 1, 1, 2 scoreline taking them into the lead of the Championship of Ireland.

Overnight leaders Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado took the final race win to placed second overall, with Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson powering into third place.

The first Irishman in the overall placing is Alan Green in the Anglo Irish combination with Charles Apthorp – finishing 8th overall.

In the Silver Fleet the honours go to the South African combination of Patrick Harris and Jeremy Kriek in 20th, followed by Lee Statham & Andy Paul (21st) (IRL) and Ashley Smith and Charles Apthorp (Jnr) (AUS) in 22nd.

In Bronze the honours go to Alistair Stevenson and Jeremy Valentine (GBR) in 36th, followed by Ben Mulligan and Cormac Bradley (37th) and Tom Murphy and Carel la Roux (39th), the latter two being part of the host fleet.

Flying 15 – Subaru 2019 Championship of Ireland – Final Leaders after 5 races (64 entries)

1st GBR 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg -7 4 1 1 3 – – 9 pts

2nd GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 1 3 5 -7 1 – – 10 pts

3rd GBR 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson 5 6 2 -11 2 – – 15 pts

4th AUS 4063 Mike Hart and Dean McAullay 3 -7 6 3 4 – – 16 pts

5th GBR 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner 10 1 7 2 UFD – – 20 pts

6th GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones 2 RET 4 9 5 – – 20 pts

7th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 4 2 3 -18 12 – – 21 pts

8th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green 6 5 8 4 -9 – – 23 pts

9th GBR 4060 Ian Pinnell and Jez White DSQ 9 11 5 11 – – 36 pts

10th GBR 4065 David McKee and Mal Hartland 8 BFD 9 15 7 – – 39 pts

11th RSA 4009 Campbell Alexander and Dave Herridge 11 -19 10 17 6 – – 44 pts

12th IRL 3920 David Gorman and Chris Doorly -19 15 12 13 14 – – 54 pts

13th IRL 3974 Andy Martin and Rory Martin 18 12 18 8 -24 – – 56 pts

14th GBR 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell 29 BFD 14 6 8 – – 57 pts

15th GBR 3994 Chris Waples and Pater Bannister 13 8 21 -25 17 – – 59 pts

16th GBR 4016 David Heron and Chris Ducker 16 22 16 10 -33 – – 64 pts

17th IRL 3864 Ian Mathews and Keith Poole -24 13 22 20 10 – – 65 pts

18th AUS 3992 Greg Leaversuch and Peter Barblett 21 14 17 -27 13 – – 65 pts

19th IRL 3756 Hammy Baker and Peter Chamberlain 9 -23 20 23 21 – – 73 pts

20th RSA 3762 Patrick Harris and Jeremy Kriek -27 10 13 24 27 – – 74 pts

