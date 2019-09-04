J/70 World Championships – Eat Sleep J Repeat leads after Day 3

For the third consecutive day, the Open and Corinthian leaders at the J/70 World Championships have changed, with teams from nine nations occupying the top ten places.

In the Open Class, Paul Ward (GBR) Eat,Sleep,J,Repeat scored a 1-4-15 to take the overall lead.

Pichu Torcida (ESP) racing Noticia has climbed to second after scoring a 5-17-6. Joel Ronning (USA) racing Catapult, drops to third after scoring 14-14-10.

Tuesday’s leader Alberto Rossi (ITA) racing Enfant Terrible, started the day well posting 9-8 but a 28 in the last race after broaching out drops Enfant Terrible to fourth.



In the Corinthian Class, King & Wilson Soak Racing (IRL) is the new leader after posting 2-34-9 Wednesday.

Doug Struth (GBR) racing DSP drops to second place. Denis Cherevatenko (RUS) racing Joyfull retains third but is under pressure from a top performance by Charles Thompson (GBR) racing Brutus.

There were race wins Wednesday for Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat, Henry Brauer (USA) Rascal, and Carlo Alberini (ITA) Calvi Network.

J/70 World Championship – Leaders after 3 more races, total 9 (77 entries)

1st GBR 1451 Eat Sleep J Repeat – Paul Ward 1 4 15 – – 65 pts

2nd ESP 961 Noticia – Jose Maria Torcida 5 17 6 – – 75 pts

3rd USA 180 Catapult – Joel Ronning 14 14 10 – – 82 pts

4th ITA 1256 Enfant Terrible – Alberto Rossi 9 8 27 – – 86 pts

5th USA 25 Rascal – Henry Brauer 4 1 26 – – 100 pts

6th RUS 1405 Maria – Andrey Malygin UFD 6 30 – – 117 pts

7th ITA 853 Petite Terrible – Claudia Rossi UFD 16 8 – – 121 pts

8th MON 1186 Junda-Banca del Sempione – Ludovico Fassitelli 16 23 4 – – 123 pts

9th USA 18 Warcanoe – Michael Goldfarb 7 18 7 – – 123 pts

10th BRA 1174 To Nessa – Renato Faria UFD 7 22 – – 126 pts

11th IRL 1123 Soak Racing (Corinthian) – Marshall King 2 34 9 – – 131 pts

12th ARG 1396 El Ramon – Guillermo Parada 19 28 2 – – 134 pts

13th USA 833 Relative Obscurity – Peter Duncan 12 5 5 – – 136 pts

14th GBR 1248 DSP (Corinthian) – Doug Struth 15 37 31 – – 164 pts

15th CAY 1310 Powerplay – Peter Cunningham 29 12 12 – – 166 pts

