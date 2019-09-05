Team New Zealand roll out their first AC75

Emirates Team New Zealand rolled out their first AC75 in Auckland on Thursday 5 September.

The Kiwi team carried out a mast stepping exercise ahead of the launch at their base.

Team New Zealand will be the first to launch it’s AC75, which will be broadcast live on TVNZ’s Breakfast show from 07.00 hrs NZT.

Although the boats have been refered to as extreme, the first iterations of the new AC75 design look very much as the early design sketches that have been revealed during the build period, with a shallow hull form, providing a minimum drag base for the foils.

Below is an America’s Cup design comparison by Francois Chevalier . . . Of the multihull AC72 used in San Francisco in 2013 and the AC Class in Bermuda 2017, with the latest AC75 monohull to be used in Auckland 2021.

