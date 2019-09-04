RS Aero European Championships 2019 – Final Overall Results

106 RS Aeros from 19 countries took part in the RS Aero European Championships at Malcesine on Lake Garda in Italy.

Following a coaching session ashore and a practice race over the first weekend, a full schedule of 12 races over five days was held with a variety of conditions mixing both afternoon and early morning starts to provide a challenging variety to the racing.

In the RS Aero 5 Attila Banyai (HUN) took the overall win and also top youth title, dominating the series. Past world champion, Andrew Frost (GBR) took second with Liina Kolk (EST) in third and top female.

The RS Aero 7s were the largest fleet with 63 boats competing.

Peter Barton (GBR) was overall Aero 7 victor with Craig Williamson (GBR) second and Jack Hopkins (GBR) taking third. 1st youth female title went to Caitlin Atkin (GBR) from Lily Barrett (GBR) and Yana Skvortsova (GBR).

The RS Aero 9 revelled in Garda’s good breezes.

Greg Bartlett (GBR) dominated the series counting a string of 1st places. Liam Willis (GBR) took second with Chris Larr (GBR) rounding off the podium in 3rd.

1st master was Tomas Sandstrom (SWE).

RS Aero 2019 European Championship final leaders:

RS Aero 5 – European Championship (32 entries)

1st HUN 3001 Attila BANYAI – YouthM – – 22 pts

2nd GBR 1312 Andrew FROST – SrM – – 36 pts

3rd EST 2253 Liina KOLK – SrW – – 41 pts

4th GBR 2552 Sammy ISAACS-JOHNSON – SrM – – 41 pts

5th RUS 3022 Vladislav IVANOVSKIY – SrM – – 63 pts

6th GBR 1568 Caitlin ATKIN – YouthW – – 65 pts

7th GBR 2105 Lily BARRETT – YouthW – – 75 pts

8th GBR 1685 Lucy GREENWOOD – SrW – – 85 pts

9th GBR 2966 David PEATY – YouthM – – 92 pts

10th GBR 1927 Jack HARDIE – SrM – – 98 pts

Full results available here

RS Aero 7 – European Championship (63 entries)

1st GBR 2813 Peter BARTON – SrM – – 32 pts

2nd GBR 2719 Craig WILLIAMSON – SrM – – 32 pts

3rd GBR 3019 Jack HOPKINS – SrM – – 33 pts

4th IRL 2977 Paul MCMAHON – SrM – – 43 pts

5th GBR 2964 Dominic HALL – SrM – – 48 pts

6th GBR 2439 Tim HIRE – YouthM – – 50 pts

7th GBR 2875 Noah REES – SrM – – 57 pts

8th GBR 3003 Ben ROLFE – SrM – – 68 pts

9th GBR 2836 James RUSDEN – SrM – – 86 pts

10th GBR 3000 Steve NORBURY – SrM – – 89 pts

Full results available here

RS Aero 9 – European Championship (11 entries)

1st GBR 2600 Greg BARTLETT – SrM – – 11 pts

2nd GBR 2955 Liam WILLIS – SrM – – 20 pts

3rd GBR 2891 Chris LARR – SrM – – 26 pts

4th GBR 2990 Ffinlo WRIGHT – SrM – – 38 pts

5th GBR 1744 Matt THURSFIELD – SrM – – 46 pts

6th GBR 1331 Rory COHEN – SrM – – 50 pts

7th GER 2369 Thomas EHLER – SrM – – 68 pts

8th SWE 2976 Thomas SANDSTROM – MasterM – – 79 pts

9th AUS 2991 Glenn ATTRILL – SrM – – 87 pts

10th GER 2743 Stephen TAYLOR – SrM – – 99 pts

Full results available here