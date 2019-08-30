A-Class Worlds Champions – Heemskerk and Landenberger

Mischa Heemskerk completed his A-Class Open World title victory in style with a race win on Friday.

Dutchman, Heemskerk counted eight wins and and two second place finishes in his final scoreline, with a 25 point victory.

Overall second went to Dave Shaw of New Zealand and third was Tymoteusz Bendyk of Poland.

Best place British competitor in the Open (foiler) championship was Tom Phipps in 16th.

In the Classic Championship Andrew Landenberger of Australia won both Friday’s final races to take the title.

Overall second was Scott Anderson of Australia, and in third place and the third Aussie, was Andy Landenberger.

In sixth place was the first British competitior, Hugh Macgregor.

A-Class Open World Championship – Final leaders after 12 races (64 entries)

1st NED 7 Mischa Heemskerk – – 12 pts

2nd NZL 270 Dave Shaw – – 41 pts

3rd POL 15 Tymoteusz Bendyk – – 43 pts

4th ESP 11 Manuel Calavia – – 49 pts

5th POL 41 Jakub Surowiec – – 55 pts

6th USA 311 Bruce Mahoney – – 87 pts

7th POL 17 Maciej Zarnowski – – 89 pts

8th AUS 1035 James Wierzbowski – – 93 pts

9th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dodé – – 99 pts

10th NZL 555 Phil Robertson – – 103 pts

11th POL 1 Jacek Noetzel – – 116 pts

12th SUI 87 Nils Palmieri – – 130 pts

13th FRA 207 Benoit Marie – – 130 pts

14th SUI 1 Sandro Caviezel – – 133 pts

15th ESP 19 Juan Luis Paez – – 140 pts

16th GBR 22 Tom Phipps – – 142 pts

17th NED 28 Pieterjan Dwarshuis – – 174 pts

18th AUS 51 Paul Larsen – – 181 pts

19th ITA 3 Paolo Penco – – 182 pts

20th NED 207 Thijs Visser Visser – – 182 pts

A-Class World Championship – Classic Fleet – Final leaders after 12 races (28 entries)

1st AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger – – 14 pts

2nd AUS 31 Scott Anderson – – 26 pts

3rd AUS 300 Andy Landenberger – – 31 pts

4th SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi – – 37 pts

5th ESP 5 Enrique Cornejo – – 55 pts

6th GBR 18 Hugh Macgregor – – 56 pts

7th ESP 7 Michael Todd – – 58 pts

8th SUI 56 Bruno Biedermann – – 68 pts

9th AUS 9 John Dowling – – 94 pts

10th AUS 27 William Michie – – 103 pts

11th GBR 72 Owen Cox – – 104 pts

12th ESP 29 Francisco Javier Acosta Medina – – 110 pts

13th AUS 992 Mark Capel – – 123 pts

14th SUI 310 Valente Jacques – – 134 pts

Full results available here