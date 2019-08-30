M32 World Championship – Convexity claim early title win

Don Wilson’s Convexity was able to skip the final race of the M32 World Championship on Lake Garda, the title already won.

Wilson becomes the first Corinthian skipper to claim the title, receiving trophies for both the Corinthian and overall victories.

For the Worlds, Wilson sailed with Taylor Canfield, plus other heavyweight crew Ted Hackney, Kinley Fowler and Josh McCaffery.

Pieter Taselaar’s Bliksem takes second overall with Convergence, helmed by Wilson’s sister Jennifer in third.

With wins in the two opening races of the final day, followed by a second place behind Convergence in race 3, the Chicago team was able to bow out of the last of today’s four races.

The final race was won by Down Under Racing, the joint Aussie-Kiwi team led by Sydney’s Harry Price, and putting them second for the day.

M32 World Championship 2019 – Final

1st Convexity – Don Wilson 23 11 11 16 – – 61 pts

2nd Bliksem – Pieter Taselaar 14 22 18 29 – – 83 pts

3rd Convergence – Jennifer Wilson 31 12 37 8 – – 88 pts

4th Gravedigger – James Prendergast 26 39 28 23 – – 116 pts

5th GAC Extreme2 – Dan Cheresh 28 30 20 39 – – 117 pts

6th Midtown – Larry Phillips 24 32 42 27 – – 125 pts

7th Downunder Racing – Harry Price 42 36 36 15 – – 129 pts

8th Spindrift – Xavier Revil 36 33 39 27 – – 135 pts

9th Team NL – PJ Postma 46 46 25 19 – – 136 pts

10th Inga from Sweden – Richard Goransson 37 36 39 31 – – 143 pts

11th Section 16 – Richard Davies 38 38 41 34 – – 151 pts

12th Karlsson Racing Team – Anton Karlsson 48 57 59 46 – – 210 pts