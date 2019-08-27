A-Class World Championships Day 3 – Heemskerk leads

It’s taken three days . . . but Mischa Heemskerk final tops the A-Class World Championship leaderboard.

With another three races completed for the foiler fleet, the discard kicked-in and Mischa Heemskerk of Holland was able to discard his day 1 score of 61.

Heemskerk now leads the foiler fleet with just 6 points – 2, 1, 1, 2 – and has a 14 point lead from Bruce Mahoney of the USA.

In third place is Manuel Calavia of Spain followed by day 1 leader, Tymoteusz Bendyk of Poland tied on 26 points with Aussies James Wierzbowski and Steven Brewin.

In the Classic fleet, Andy Landenberger of Australia has a 3 point lead ahead of Andrew Landenberger, who is tied on 12 points with Alberto Farnesi of Sweden.

Britain’s Hugh Macgregor is in fourth place with 13 points, and in fifth is Scott Anderson of Australia.

A-Class – World Championship – Day 3 Leading foilers (64 entries)

1st NED 7 Mischa Heemskerk -61 2 1 1 2 – – 6 pts

2nd USA 311 Bruce Mahoney -38 4 9 4 3 – – 20 pts

3rd ESP 11 Manuel Calavia -27 1 3 3 14 – – 21 pts

4th POL 15 Tymoteusz Bendyk 1 7 16 2 -17 – – 26 pts

5th AUS 1035 James Wierzbowski 4 6 11 -13 5 – – 26 pts

6th AUS 4 Steven Brewin -13 10 7 5 4 – – 26 pts

7th POL 41 Jakub Surowiec 11 8 2 7 UFD – – 28 pts

8th NZL 270 Dave Shaw -21 3 10 10 7 – – 30 pts

9th FRA 207 Benoit Marie SCP 5 4 15 8 – – 32 pts

10th SUI 87 Nils Palmieri 2 14 24 -36 1 – – 41 pts

11th POL 1 Jacek Noetzel 9 17 8 12 -25 – – 46 pts

12th ITA 3 Paolo Penco -22 13 6 20 11 – – 50 pts

13th GBR 22 Tom Phipps 12 21 DNC 14 6 – – 53 pts

14th POL 17 Maciej Zarnowski -32 12 12 9 20 – – 53 pts

15th GER 6 Rainer Bohrer 8 -24 14 16 16 – – 54 pts

16th SUI 1 Sandro Caviezel 16 18 13 8 -26 – – 55 pts

17th ESP 19 Juan Luis Paez 3 -30 15 18 23 – – 59 pts

18th NED 207 Thijs Visser Visser 10 22 17 -38 13 – – 62 pts

19th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dodé -28 15 5 26 22 – – 68 pts

20th POL 111 Michal Korneszczuk 6 -36 27 21 18 – – 72 pts

A-Class – World Championship – Day 3 Leading Classic (28 entries)

1st AUS 300 Andy Landenberger 3 2 -6 2 2 – – 9 pts

2nd AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 4 -18 2 1 5 – – 12 pts

3rd SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi 5 -6 1 3 3 – – 12 pts

4th GBR 18 Hugh Macgregor 1 -7 4 4 4 – – 13 pts

5th AUS 31 Scott Anderson 6 1 -7 6 1 – – 14 pts

6th SUI 56 Bruno Biedermann 7 -11 3 5 11 – – 26 pts

7th ESP 5 Enrique Cornejo -14 5 11 12 6 – – 34 pts

8th AUS 9 John Dowling -9 9 8 9 8 – – 34 pts

9th ESP 29 Francisco Javier 11 3 14 -16 7 – – 35 pts

10th ESP 7 Michael Todd 2 14 -15 10 10 – – 36 pts

11th SUI 310 Valente Jacques -17 8 5 11 13 – – 37 pts

12th AUS 992 Mark Capel -20 4 10 14 12 – – 40 pts

13th FRA 483 Antoine Riet 8 12 12 -17 14 – – 46 pts

14th ITA 99 Marco Gaeti -21 17 9 7 16 – – 49 pts

15th GBR 72 Owen Cox 15 UFD 17 13 9 – – 54 pts

Full results available here