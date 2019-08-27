A-Class World Championships Day 3 – Heemskerk leads

It’s taken three days . . . but Mischa Heemskerk final tops the A-Class World Championship leaderboard.
With another three races completed for the foiler fleet, the discard kicked-in and Mischa Heemskerk of Holland was able to discard his day 1 score of 61.
Heemskerk now leads the foiler fleet with just 6 points – 2, 1, 1, 2 – and has a 14 point lead from Bruce Mahoney of the USA.
In third place is Manuel Calavia of Spain followed by day 1 leader, Tymoteusz Bendyk of Poland tied on 26 points with Aussies James Wierzbowski and Steven Brewin.
In the Classic fleet, Andy Landenberger of Australia has a 3 point lead ahead of Andrew Landenberger, who is tied on 12 points with Alberto Farnesi of Sweden.
Britain’s Hugh Macgregor is in fourth place with 13 points, and in fifth is Scott Anderson of Australia.
A-Class – World Championship – Day 3 Leading foilers (64 entries)
1st NED 7 Mischa Heemskerk -61 2 1 1 2 – – 6 pts
2nd USA 311 Bruce Mahoney -38 4 9 4 3 – – 20 pts
3rd ESP 11 Manuel Calavia -27 1 3 3 14 – – 21 pts
4th POL 15 Tymoteusz Bendyk 1 7 16 2 -17 – – 26 pts
5th AUS 1035 James Wierzbowski 4 6 11 -13 5 – – 26 pts
6th AUS 4 Steven Brewin -13 10 7 5 4 – – 26 pts
7th POL 41 Jakub Surowiec 11 8 2 7 UFD – – 28 pts
8th NZL 270 Dave Shaw -21 3 10 10 7 – – 30 pts
9th FRA 207 Benoit Marie SCP 5 4 15 8 – – 32 pts
10th SUI 87 Nils Palmieri 2 14 24 -36 1 – – 41 pts
11th POL 1 Jacek Noetzel 9 17 8 12 -25 – – 46 pts
12th ITA 3 Paolo Penco -22 13 6 20 11 – – 50 pts
13th GBR 22 Tom Phipps 12 21 DNC 14 6 – – 53 pts
14th POL 17 Maciej Zarnowski -32 12 12 9 20 – – 53 pts
15th GER 6 Rainer Bohrer 8 -24 14 16 16 – – 54 pts
16th SUI 1 Sandro Caviezel 16 18 13 8 -26 – – 55 pts
17th ESP 19 Juan Luis Paez 3 -30 15 18 23 – – 59 pts
18th NED 207 Thijs Visser Visser 10 22 17 -38 13 – – 62 pts
19th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dodé -28 15 5 26 22 – – 68 pts
20th POL 111 Michal Korneszczuk 6 -36 27 21 18 – – 72 pts
A-Class – World Championship – Day 3 Leading Classic (28 entries)
1st AUS 300 Andy Landenberger 3 2 -6 2 2 – – 9 pts
2nd AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 4 -18 2 1 5 – – 12 pts
3rd SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi 5 -6 1 3 3 – – 12 pts
4th GBR 18 Hugh Macgregor 1 -7 4 4 4 – – 13 pts
5th AUS 31 Scott Anderson 6 1 -7 6 1 – – 14 pts
6th SUI 56 Bruno Biedermann 7 -11 3 5 11 – – 26 pts
7th ESP 5 Enrique Cornejo -14 5 11 12 6 – – 34 pts
8th AUS 9 John Dowling -9 9 8 9 8 – – 34 pts
9th ESP 29 Francisco Javier 11 3 14 -16 7 – – 35 pts
10th ESP 7 Michael Todd 2 14 -15 10 10 – – 36 pts
11th SUI 310 Valente Jacques -17 8 5 11 13 – – 37 pts
12th AUS 992 Mark Capel -20 4 10 14 12 – – 40 pts
13th FRA 483 Antoine Riet 8 12 12 -17 14 – – 46 pts
14th ITA 99 Marco Gaeti -21 17 9 7 16 – – 49 pts
15th GBR 72 Owen Cox 15 UFD 17 13 9 – – 54 pts