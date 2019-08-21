Ready Steady Tokyo – Medal Race Day 1

First medal race day with the Nacra 17, 49er, 49erFX and the two RS:X deciding their podium places at Ready Steady Tokyo in Enoshima.

First up was the women’s 49erFX, and victory went to Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil with silver to Helena Nass and Marie Ronningen of Norway, and bronze for Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey.

The British pair finished sixth in the medal race, which was won by Nass and Ronningen, with Grael and Kunze in third.

In the men’s 49er gold went to Pete Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand, silver to Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell, and bronze to Pawel Koldzinski and Lukasz Przybytek of Poland.

Fletcher and Bithell finished the medal race in third which lifted them into the silver place ahead of Koldzinski and Przybytek who finished down in ninth.

Yunxiu Lu of Chine takes gold in the women’s RSX, with silver for Charline Picon of France and bronze to Katy Spychakov of Israel.

Emma Wilson of Britain finished fourth after taking second in the medal race behind Picon.

In the Nacra 17, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy took gold, while the two British teams battled for the silver and gold and a potential Tokyo 2020 place.

In a tight points finish John Gimson and Anna Burnet held on to take silver, with Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface finishing ahead of them to grab the bronze.

Mengfan Gao of China took the men’s RS:X gold. Silver went to Mattia Camboni of Italy and bronze to Piotr Myszka of Poland. Britain’s Tom Squires finished fiflth overall.

Provisional Podium Places – Wednesday 21 Aug

RS:X Men – Final Leaders after Medal Race

Gold CHN Mengfan Gao 50 pts

Silver ITA Mattia Camboni 61 pts

Bronze POL Piotr Myszka 64 pts

GBR:

5th GBR Tom Squires 75 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – Final Leaders after Medal Race

Gold ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 54 pts

Silver GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 66 pts

Bronze GBR Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface 68 pts

RS:X Women – Final Leaders after Medal Race

Gold CHN Yunxiu Lu 42 pts

Silver FRA Charline Picon 46 pts

Bronze ISR Katy Spychakov 53 pts

GBR:

4th GBR Emma Wilson 59 pts

49er Men – Final Leaders after Medal Race

Gold NZL Pete Burling and Blair Tuke 53 pts

Silver GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell 64 pts

Bronze POL Pawel Koldzinski and Lukasz Przybytek 68 pts

49erFX Women – Final Leaders after Medal Race

Gold BRA Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze 57 pts

Silver NOR Helena Nass and Marie Ronningen 62 pts

Bronze GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 62 pts

