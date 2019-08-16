Gerardo Seeliger ESP challenges for Presidency of World Sailing

Gerardo Seeliger, the Finn class President of Honour, has decided to stand for President of World Sailing in the 2020 elections.

Presidential elections at World Sailing are due to take place in November 2020.

Seeliger competed in the Finn at the 1972 Olympic Games and is still a regular sailor.

He has participated in 20 European and World Championships in different classes, competed in three Admirals Cups, two Sardinia Cups, the Bermuda Race, Giraglia, Copa del Rey and many others and have sailed for many years as helmsman and crew on Bribon, the boat of HM King Juan Carlos.

He has enjoyed a successful business career with international search firms in the UK, US, and Europe and held executive roles with the Adidas Holding Company in Switzerland, international banking in New York and London including several start-ups.

Seeliger lays out the basic pillars of his candidacy as:

• Transparency; Accountability; Compliance; Good Governance

• Improve efficiency; Operating cost reduction; Identify, increase and redistribute new sources of revenue,

• Managing from the boat park; Listening; By sailors for sailors; Sailors first; Integration and Inclusion; ENP initiatives.

See his announcement letter here.

