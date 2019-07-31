Britain’s Matilda Nicholls is Radial Youth World Champion

Matilda Nicholls of Britain confirmed her 2019 Radial Youth World title victory with a second place in the final race on Lake Ontario, Canada.

Despite a strong challenge from Australia’s Paige Caldecoat, who won the two final day races, Nicholls finished with a 13 point advantage to collect the Girls Radial Youth World title.

In third place was Eve McMahon of Ireland, who takes the girl’s U17 title.

Sophia Montgomery of Thailand was fourth overall and second U17, with Brooke Wilson of Australia third U17, and eighth overall.

Britain’s Christine Wood finished in 11th, Abigail Childerley was 14th and Eve Kennedy 17th.

Ygit Citak of Turkey is the boy’s 2019 Radial Youth World Champion, taking victory 4 points ahead of Emilios Monos of Greece.

In third place was Australia’s Michael Compton, who also takes the boy’s U17 title.

Britain’s Finley Dickinson finished tenth overall and second U17 competitor. Australia’s Stefan Elliott-Shircore finished third U17 and 16th overall.

Other Brits: Arthur Fry was 25th, Drew Barnes was 33rd and James Foster 34th.

Full results available here