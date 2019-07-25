RS Aero UK Nationals – All together now !

The warm up day to the RS Aero UK Nationals was for the RS Aero Challenge Cup ‘All Aeros’ contest with the whole fleet starting together on a PY basis.

Three RS Aero 9s sailed off into the lead with Greg Bartlett taking line honours.

A bubble of RS Aero 7s followed with Richard Pye holding a slender lead from Peter Barton, Craig Williamson and Tim Hire all hot on his tail.

Ultimately the 7s prevailed after corrected PY with Richard taking the win from Peter and William Caiger in his RS Aero 5 taking 3rd.

Tim Hire was 4th with Greg Bartlett 5th.

RS Earo – 2019 Aero Challenge Cup – PY Leaders (79 entries)

1st 1020 RS AERO 7 Richard Pye Draycote SC – – 1 pts

2nd 2813 RS AERO 7 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC – – 2 pts

3rd 1844 RS AERO 5 William Caiger Sevenoaks School – – 3 pts

4th 2439 RS AERO 7 Tim Hire RoyalLymYC – – 4 pts

5th 2600 RS AERO 9 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC – – 5 pts

6th 2719 RS AERO 7 Craig Williamson Staunton Harold SC – – 6 pts

7th 2865 RS AERO 9 Ben Charnley Pirita Svertpaadiklubi – – 7 pts

8th 2553 RS AERO 7 Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC – – 8 pts

9th 2948 RS AERO 5 Liina Kolk SaaremaaMSi – – 9 pts

10th 2964 RS AERO 7 Ben Wilcox East Lothian YC – – 10 pts

11th 1171 RS AERO 9 Ffinlo Wright Isle of Man YC – – 11 pts

12th 1096 RS AERO 5 Harrison Pye Draycote WSC – – 12 pts

13th 2325 RS AERO 5 Ned Stattersfield Wells-Next-The-Sea – – 13.5 pts

13th 3005 RS AERO 7 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC – – 13.5 pts

15th 2811 RS AERO 7 Richard Kennedy Emsworth Slipper SC – – 15 pts

16th 2550 RS AERO 7 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC – – 16 pts

17th 2442 RS AERO 5 Jonathan Bailey Grafham SC – – 17 pts

18th 2875 RS AERO 7 Noah Rees TorpointMosquito – – 18 pts

19th 2976 RS AERO 7 Ants Haavel Pirita Svertpaadiklubi – – 19 pts

20th 2531 RS AERO 5 Jamie Rastrick Yorkshire Dales SC – – 20 pts

21st 2739 RS AERO 5 Lou Boorman Dale YC – – 21 pts

22nd 2155 RS AERO 7 Iain McGonigal East Lothian YC – – 22.5 pts

22nd 2502 RS AERO 7 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC – – 22.5 pts

24th 2105 RS AERO 5 Lily Barrett Island Barn RSC – – 24 pts

25th 1739 RS AERO 7 David Cherrill Broadwater SC – – 25 pts



RS Aero UK National Championship & International Open at East Lothian YC, North Berwick, Scotland, 24-28 July 2019