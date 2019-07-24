RS Aero UK Youth Championships – Final

Fifty young RS Aero sailors came to Rutland SC for the UK Youth Championships, where Jonathan Bailey won the Aero 5 title and Tim Hire the Aero 7 title.
The RS Aero 5 fleet was the second biggest ever with 40 after last year’s Worlds. The smaller RS Aero 7 fleet was equally stacked with talent.
Next up for the British fleet is the RS Aero UK Nationals starting this week at East Lothian YC, Scotland followed by the journey south to Lake Garda in August for the RS Aero Europeans.
RS Aero 5 – UK Youth Championship (40 entries)
1st 2442 Jonathan Bailey – Grafham SC Y – – 33 pts
2nd 2964 Coco Barrett – Island Barn RSC Y L – – 39 pts
3rd 2976 Jamie Tylecote – Rutland SC J – – 56 pts
4th 1844 William Caiger – Sevenoaks School Y – – 57 pts
5th 2582 Ewan McAnally – Rutland SC Y – – 60 pts
6th 1819 Ben Millard – Emsworth SC Y – – 63 pts
7th 1809 Iona Willows – Dorchester SC Y L – – 78 pts
8th 2990 Curtis McKay – QueensmeadSC Y – – 78 pts
9th 2974 Samantha Edwards – Papercourt SC Y L – – 82 pts
10th 2988 Nathan Lumbard – Weir Wood SC Y – – 92 pts
11th 1096 Harrison Pye – Draycote WSC Y – – 94 pts
12th 2724 Josie Meredith – Papercourt SC Y L – – 96 pts
13th 2980 Issy Leetch – Rutland SC J L – – 99 pts
14th 2105 Lily Barrett – Island Barn RSC Y L – – 101 pts
15th 1551 William Homewood – Lymington Town SC J – – 105 pts
16th 1164 Matthew Taylor – Brightlingsea SC Y – – 106 pts
17th 1685 Lucy Greenwood – Oxford SC A L – – 106 pts
18th 2214 Yana Skvortsova – Island Barn RSC Y L – – 122 pts
19th 2966 David Peaty – Upton Warren SC Y – – 125 pts
20th 2975 Euan Etheridge – Lymington Town SC Y – – 126 pts
RS Aero 7 – UK Youth Championship (10 entries)
1st 2439 Tim Hire – RLYC Y – – 12 pts
2nd 2875 Noah Rees – Torpoint Mosq A – – 14 pts
3rd 1590 Chris Hatton – Bowmoor SC Y – – 20 pts
4th 2106 Roscoe Martin – Ogston SC Y – – 26 pts
5th 2415 Jack Miller – Felpham SC Y – – 30 pts
6th 1108 Charlie Pearce – Dabchicks SC A – – 44 pts
7th 2325 Ned Stattersfield – Wells-Next-The-Sea Y – – 47 pts
8th 2603 Ellie Craig – Draycote WSC A L – – 47 pts
9th 2060 Oscar Morley – Rutland SC – – 62 pts
10th 2708 Maisie Bristow – Island Barn RSC Y L – – 64 pts