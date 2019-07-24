RS Aero UK Youth Championships – Final

Fifty young RS Aero sailors came to Rutland SC for the UK Youth Championships, where Jonathan Bailey won the Aero 5 title and Tim Hire the Aero 7 title.

The RS Aero 5 fleet was the second biggest ever with 40 after last year’s Worlds. The smaller RS Aero 7 fleet was equally stacked with talent.

Next up for the British fleet is the RS Aero UK Nationals starting this week at East Lothian YC, Scotland followed by the journey south to Lake Garda in August for the RS Aero Europeans.

RS Aero 5 – UK Youth Championship (40 entries)

1st 2442 Jonathan Bailey – Grafham SC Y – – 33 pts

2nd 2964 Coco Barrett – Island Barn RSC Y L – – 39 pts

3rd 2976 Jamie Tylecote – Rutland SC J – – 56 pts

4th 1844 William Caiger – Sevenoaks School Y – – 57 pts

5th 2582 Ewan McAnally – Rutland SC Y – – 60 pts

6th 1819 Ben Millard – Emsworth SC Y – – 63 pts

7th 1809 Iona Willows – Dorchester SC Y L – – 78 pts

8th 2990 Curtis McKay – QueensmeadSC Y – – 78 pts

9th 2974 Samantha Edwards – Papercourt SC Y L – – 82 pts

10th 2988 Nathan Lumbard – Weir Wood SC Y – – 92 pts

11th 1096 Harrison Pye – Draycote WSC Y – – 94 pts

12th 2724 Josie Meredith – Papercourt SC Y L – – 96 pts

13th 2980 Issy Leetch – Rutland SC J L – – 99 pts

14th 2105 Lily Barrett – Island Barn RSC Y L – – 101 pts

15th 1551 William Homewood – Lymington Town SC J – – 105 pts

16th 1164 Matthew Taylor – Brightlingsea SC Y – – 106 pts

17th 1685 Lucy Greenwood – Oxford SC A L – – 106 pts

18th 2214 Yana Skvortsova – Island Barn RSC Y L – – 122 pts

19th 2966 David Peaty – Upton Warren SC Y – – 125 pts

20th 2975 Euan Etheridge – Lymington Town SC Y – – 126 pts

RS Aero 7 – UK Youth Championship (10 entries)

1st 2439 Tim Hire – RLYC Y – – 12 pts

2nd 2875 Noah Rees – Torpoint Mosq A – – 14 pts

3rd 1590 Chris Hatton – Bowmoor SC Y – – 20 pts

4th 2106 Roscoe Martin – Ogston SC Y – – 26 pts

5th 2415 Jack Miller – Felpham SC Y – – 30 pts

6th 1108 Charlie Pearce – Dabchicks SC A – – 44 pts

7th 2325 Ned Stattersfield – Wells-Next-The-Sea Y – – 47 pts

8th 2603 Ellie Craig – Draycote WSC A L – – 47 pts

9th 2060 Oscar Morley – Rutland SC – – 62 pts

10th 2708 Maisie Bristow – Island Barn RSC Y L – – 64 pts