RS Feva Worlds – Day 3 Gold Fleet racing now underway

The 2019 RS Feva World Championships moved into the second and final phase with the massive fleet now split into gold, silver and bronze fleets.

For the first day of the final series the sea breeze took a little longer to settle than it had in previous days, but eventually the waves and wind built to a steady 10-12 knots, glam conditions for RS Feva racing!

Simon Cooke and Oskar Masfen from New Zealand went straight to the top of the gold fleet leaderboard with a 2,1,2 scoreline and take a 9 point lead ahead of Britain’s Quinn Edmonds and Finn Oliver (1, 2, 11).

The British pair qualified in 20th place and after an incredible day they shot up to second place on 14 points.

In third place are Raulf Berry and Olly Peters (4,7,5) of Britain with 16 points, and in fourth Lisandru Bunel and Thomas Kuntze of France on 32 points.

In fifth are New Zealand’s Blake Hinsley and Nicholas Drummond with 33 points and sixth are Joe Slipper and Katherine Burgess with 33 points.

Leading the Silver fleet are Gorg Boeckl and Tobias Grasmann of Austria.

Leading the Bronze fleet are David Szmaragowski and Sára Svobodová of the Czech Republic

RS Feva – World Championship Gold Fleet leaders after 3 races (67 entries)

1st NZL 6191 Simon Cooke, Oskar Masfen 2 1 2 – – 5,0 pts

2nd GBR 4470 Quinn Edmonds, Fin Oliver 1 2 11 – – 14,0 pts

3rd GBR 6300 Raulf Berry, Olly Peters 4 7 5 – – 16,0 pts

4th FRA 7485 Lisandru Bunel, Thomas Kuntze 7 22 3 – – 32,0 pts

5th NZL 7414 Blake Hinsley, Nicholas Drummond 3 29 1 – – 33,0 pts

6th GBR 7489 Joe Slipper, Katherine Burgess 17 5 12 – – 34,0 pts

7th GBR 5782 Tom Ahlheid, Tom Stra?on-brown 6 25 9 – – 40,0 pts

8th GBR 5000 Ralph Nevile, Kate Nevile 9 15 19 – – 43,0 pts

9th GBR 6908 Joshua Means, Toby Hunt 21 13 10 – – 44,0 pts

10th FRA 6139 Coquerel, Bossé 11 17 16 – – 44,0 pts

Full results are available here