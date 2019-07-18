Youth Sailing Worlds – Medal places slip away for Brits

The penultimate day of the 2019 Hempel Youth Sailing World Championships in Gdynia, Poland saw three gold medals decided ahead of Friday’s final races.

In the 420 fleets Seb Menzies and Blake McGlashan (NZL) are the Boy’ champions, and Madeline Hawkins and Yumi Yoshiyasu (USA) have the Girl’s division wrapped-up with just one race remaining.

The Mixed Nacra 15 gold medal was also decided as Will Cooley and Rebecca Hancock (AUS) have an unassailable nine point lead.

All the teams have to do on Friday in their final race is stay out of trouble and avoid a non-discardable disqualification or penalty.

Not a good day for the British competitors who drop out of the podium places they held at the start of the day.

They still have some medal opportunities, best placed are:

In the girl’s Radial Matilda Nicholls has a chance to catch third placed Shai Kakon (ISR) who is just 2 points ahead or even second placed Ana Moncada (ESP).

Things are more open in the Boy’s and Girl’s RS:X where three more races will be sailed on Friday.

In the boy’s RS:X France’s Fabien Pianazza took three straight race wins and has moved two points clear of Nicolo Renna (ITA) in the battle for gold.

Leonidas Tsortanidis (GRE) occupies the final podium spot but Liam Segev (ISR) and Finn Hawkins (GBR) still have a chance to medal.

While Linoy Geva (ISR) is on top of the girl’s division on 29-points followed by Holoise Macquaert (FRA) on 33, Yana Reznikova (RUS) on 34.

Britain’s Mollie Densley Robins now looks out of the medals in 6th place with 52 points.

In the boy’s 420 Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote are 5th, in the girl’s 420 Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton are also in 5th place.

In the boy’s 29er Ewan Wilson and Finley Armstrong are 4th but 11 points off third place after a black flag. In the girl’s 29er Freya Black and Millie Aldridge are 5th , but 14 points off the podium.

In the Nacra 15 event, Theo and Jasmine Williams are 15th.

In the boy’s Radial James Foster is in 18th place.

Full results available here