Dragon Edinburgh Cup – – Update . . . Mike Budd is 2019 Champion

After two final races races on Thursday, Mike Budd sailing with Mark Greaves and Tim Tavinor won the 2019 Dragon Edinburgh Cup.

Budd posted a 2, 1 on the final day of the shortened event (due to dire weather forcast) at the South Caernarvonshire YC, to win by five points.

Ireland’s Martin Byrne, Pedro Andrade and Adam Winkelmann finished in second place after a 1 and 3 score, with Martin Payne, Emma York and Chris Grosscurth taking the third podium place.

Note: Image is Budd winning the first race

International Dragon – Haulfryn Edinburgh Cup 2019 after 6 races (33 entries)

1st 818 GBR Mike Budd – Mark Greaves & Adam Bowers 1 4 2 -7 2 1 – – 10 pts

2nd 201 IRL Martin Byrne – Pedro Andrade & Adam Winkelmann 8 1 -10 2 1 3 – – 15 pts

3rd 789 GBR Martin Payne – Emma York & Chris Grosscurth 2 -9 4 3 3 5 – – 17 pts

4th 782 GBR Graham Bailey – Julia Bailey, Will Heritage, Will Bedford 6 3 8 1 34 2 – – 20 pts

5th 761 GBR Gavia Wilkinson-Cox – Mark Hart, Patrick Rigby & Jake Hardman 4 6 1 6 7 -9 – – 24 pts

6th 722 GBR Mark Wade – Amanda Wade & Chris Brittain 7 10 -11 4 8 8 – – 37 pts

7th 8 POR Mike Breivik – Ron Rosenberg & Will Willett 10 -16 7 8 5 10 – – 40 pts

8th 176 IRL David Williams – Peter Bowring & John O’Connor 15 11 3 5 34 7 – – 41 pts

9th 636 GBR Paddy Atkinson – Ian Platt & Mark Platt 5 -19 13 13 6 4 – – 41 pts

10th 793 GBR Nick Whipp – Sam McDougall & Cris Miles -21 5 9 15 10 6 – – 45 pts

11th 763 GBR Simon Barter – James Barter & Donald Wilks 25 8 6 9 34 14 – – 62 pts

12th 788 GBR Robert Campbell – Nick Milton & Penny Anderson 19 15 5 20 4 -24 – – 63 pts

13th 159 IRL TM Pearson – CL Grimley & JC Bolger 12 12 15 -19 12 13 – – 64 pts

14th 825 GBR Chip Cole – David Smith & Rob Drumgold 3 23 -25 10 9 21 – – 66 pts

15th 746 GBR Peter Marchant – Katie Cole & Pete Richards 24 2 17 -26 11 15 – – 69 pts

16th 806 GBR Tim Saunders – George Davies & Carole Holme 17 18 20 12 -24 11 – – 78 pts

17th 696 GBR Patrick Lomax – Simon Cash & Georgina Dewar 18 17 -19 11 17 17 – – 80 pts

18th 760 GBR Andrew Moss – Martin Makey & Nigel Cole 14 20 -26 24 15 12 – – 85 pts

19th 822 Colin Bergin – Denis Bergin & Con Murphy -30 7 14 18 23 27 – – 89 pts

20th 53 TUR Arkun Demircan – Engin Demircan & Ali Tezdiker 16 -31 21 16 13 25 – – 91 pts

21st 809 GBR Michael Cope – Graham Price & Susie Delves-Lomax 11 -25 23 22 19 18 – – 93 pts

Full results available here