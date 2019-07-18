Transpacific Yacht Race – Multihulls fail to break Transpac record

The three trimarans crossed the finish line of the 50th edition of the Transpacific Yacht Race (Transpac) off Diamond Head, Honolulu, Hawaii on Thursday.

First accros was The American MOD 70 Argo, who crossed first the finish line, at 20.50 32” on 17 July local time (on 18 July at 6.50 32” UTC and 8.50 32” Italian time), finishing with an elapsed time of 4 days, 11 hours, 20 minutes and 32 seconds.

Second to cross was the English trimaran PowerPlay shortly after, at 21.21 50” local time (18 July 7.21 50” UTC and 9.21 50” Italian time), finishing the race with an elapsed time of 4 days, 11 hours, 51 minutes and 50 seconds.

And finally Maserati Multi 70 crossed the finish line at 3.56 51” on 18 July local time (13.56 51” UTC, 15.56 51” Italian time) with an elapsed time of 4 days, 18 hours, 26 minutes and 51 seconds.

The multihull record, set in 2017 by ORMA 60 Mighty Merloe, of 4 days, 6 hours, 32 minutes and 30 seconds, remains undefeated.

Maserati Multi 70 and its competitors, Argo, PowerPlay and Paradox, set sail from Pt. Fermin, Los Angeles on Saturday July 13 at 12.30 local time (19.30 UTC, 21.30 Italian time).