GC32 World Championship – Alinghi it is with two races to spare

Ernesto Bertarelli’s Alinghi team, helmed by Arnaud Psarofaghis, scored a 2-1-1 in today’s first races to win the 2019 GC32 World Championship with two races to spare.

Aside from Alinghi, the Sébastien Schneiter-skippered Team Tilt also had an exceptional day. Having started the day fourth, this consistency elevated the defending World Champions to second overall.

INEOS Rebels UK claimed the final position on the podium although only by a point and in possibly not the manner skipper Ben Ainslie would have preferred, including two collisions for which the British team picked up three penalty points.

Finishing sixth overall and winning the Owner Driver prize at was the longest standing GC32 team – Argo of American Jason Carroll that came out ahead of Erik Maris’ Zoulou.

GC32 World Championship – Final

1st Alinghi – – 57 pts

2nd Team Tilt – – 74 pts

3rd INEOS Rebels UK – – 78 pts

4th NORAUTO – – 79 pts

5th Oman Air – – 86 pts

6th Argo – – 102 pts

7th Red Bull Sailing Team – – 111 pts

8th Zoulou – – 128 pts

9th CHINAone NINGBO – – 137 pts

10th Black Star Sailing Team – – 141 pts