RS Aero Southern Championships

The RS Aero Class celebrated its 5th anniversary in style with 71 RS Aeros at their UK Southern Champs at Warsash, fittingly a new Class record for a weekend event.
The three RS Aero Southern Champions are: Jonathan Bailey Aero 5 champion, Alex Horlock Aero 7 champion and Peter Barton the Aero 9 champion.
In the Aero 5 event, Jonathan Bailey of Gratham SC adapted best to the changing conditions to finish with four wins in the six races and on 7 points. Second was Ben Millard with 12, with Sam Blaker third on 15 points.
The Aero 7 event was won by Alex Horlock of Warsash SC with 10 points and one point ahead of Tim Hire on 11 points with third Noah Rees with 23 points.
As a part of a limited trial of the prototype RS Aero 6 rig four of them raced alongside and on an equal basis to the RS Aero 7s. First Aero 6 and top Youth Lady was Lily Barrett (Island Barn SC).
In the Aero 9 event Peter Barton of Lymington Town SC took the title on the tie break ahead of Chris Larr with Jeff Davison in third place.
The RS Aero Class is now entering a hectic Championship season starting this weekend at the Lago Maggiore International RS Aero Regatta with 10 nations represented.
A run of National Championships follow in North American, Germany, the UK and then Sweden.
The RS Aero UK Youth Champs at Rutland precedes the main UK Nationals in Scotland, on route for many southern sailors.
The big one this summer is the RS Aero Europeans on Lake Garda with approaching 80 RS Aeros already signed up.
September sees the annual RS Aerocup visit Holland this year, doubling as the Dutch Nationals alongside the large Dutch RS500 fleet.
RS Aero 2019 Southern Championships
RS Aero 5
1st Jonathan Bailey 3 1 1 -6 1 1 – – 7 pts
2nd Ben Millard 2 2 3 -8 3 2 – – 12 pts
3rd Sam Blaker 1 4 2 -9 4 4 – – 15 pts
4th Melissa Meredith 6 3 4 -7 2 3 – – 18 pts
5th Jenny Bennett 5 -8 5 2 7 7 – – 26 pts
6th Caroline Martin 4 11 6 1 5 (17BFD) – – 27 pts
7th Abby Hire 9 7 7 -12 6 5 – – 34 pts
8th William Homewood 10 5 8 -11 8 8 – – 39 pts
9th Yana Skvortsova 8 12 11 3 9 (17BFD) – – 43 pts
10th Maddie Bilborough -12 10 10 10 11 6 – – 47 pts
11th Jane Homewood -13 13 12 4 10 9 – – 48 pts
12th Abigail Larr 11 6 -13 13 13 13 – – 56 pts
13th Alessandra Tydeman 7 9 9 (17DNC) 17DNC 17DNC – – 59 pts
14th Cameron Sword (17DNC) 17DNC 17DNC 5 12 10 – – 61 pts
15th Elliot Toms 14 -15 15 14 14 11 – – 68 pts
16th Natasha Sion -15 14 14 15 15 12 – – 70 pts
RS Aero 7 (and 6)
1st Alex Horlock -6 1 1 5 1 2 – – 10 pts
2nd Tim Hire 2 3 3 -6 2 1 – – 11 pts
3rd Noah Rees -16 4 2 4 3 10 – – 23 pts
4th Steve Norbury 3 7 7 3 -13 4 – – 24 pts
5th Ben Rolfe 1 2 4 12 10 -28 – – 29 pts
6th Tim Norris 8 8 8 7 7 -12 – – 38 pts
7th Mark Riddington 11 -19 10 2 5 14 – – 42 pts
8th David Ellis 14 6 -17 8 9 11 – – 48 pts
9th Chris Jones 12 16 6 1 14 -25 – – 49 pts
10th Jack Miller 4 13 12 14 -21 6 – – 49 pts
11th Andrew Rawson 15 5 5 -21 19 5 – – 49 pts
12th James Rusden 13 11 14 9 -15 3 – – 50 pts
13th Nigel Rolfe 10 9 16 13 6 -27 – – 54 pts
14th Andy Le Grice -21 14 11 16 8 13 – – 62 pts
15th Clive Goodwin 9 12 (48DNF) 18 4 20 – – 63 pts
16th Duncan De Boltz 19 -27 15 17 11 7 – – 69 pts
17th Andrew Daniels 5 20 9 22 17 -23 – – 73 pts
18th Andrew Wishart -22 17 22 11 12 21 – – 83 pts
19th Karl Thorne 18 18 -24 19 22 16 – – 93 pts
20th Andy Hill -31 15 21 15 27 19 – – 97 pts
21st Peter Chaplin 23 30 25 10 16 (48DNF) – – 104 pts
22nd Gareth Griffiths -33 26 23 29 20 8 – – 106 pts
23rd Malcolm Jaques 17 24 19 -28 23 26 – – 109 pts
24th Sarah Gosling -34 21 29 25 28 9 – – 112 pts
25th Jane Peckham 26 22 20 23 24 -31 – – 115 pts
26th Simon Riddle 29 23 18 27 25 (48DNC) – – 122 pts
27th Tim Hazel 7 10 13 (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC – – 126 pts
28th Peter Knowlden 24 32 -37 24 29 22 – – 131 pts
29th Nick Thorne 25 -38 31 31 32 17 – – 136 pts
30th Alan Markham 28 -37 32 33 26 18 – – 137 pts
31st Tomaso Macchi 20 -39 30 26 39 24 – – 139 pts
32nd Lily Barrett (6) 32 29 27 -34 30 29 – – 147 pts
33rd Fernando Gamboa (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC 20 18 15 – – 149 pts
34th Andy Buchanan 36 -40 34 35 35 30 – – 170 pts
35th Iona Willows (6) 35 36 35 -40 33 32 – – 171 pts
36th Nick Ireland 30 34 28 32 (48DNC) 48DNC – – 172 pts
37th Steve Roberts 41 25 33 30 (48DNC) 48DNC – – 177 pts
38th Geoff Havers 27 28 26 (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC – – 177 pts
39th Graham Platt -37 35 36 37 34 35 – – 177 pts
40th Mark Smith -40 33 39 36 37 36 – – 181 pts
41st Joe Gallivan 38 (48DNF) 48DNC 48BFD 31 34 – – 199 pts
42nd Lynn Billowes (6) (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC 39 38 33 – – 206 pts
43rd Jae Jones 42 31 38 (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC – – 207 pts
44th Jonathan Field (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC 38 36 37 – – 207 pts
45th Jonathan Williams 44 42 40 (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC – – 222 pts
46th Lorrian Wells 39 41 (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC 48DNC – – 224 pts
47th Sarah Desjonqueres (6) 43 43 (48DNC) 48DNC 48DNC 48DNC – – 230 pts
RS Aero 9
1st Peter Barton 2 1 1 5 1 (10DNF) – – 10 pts
2nd Chris Larr 1 -4 2 1 3 3 – – 10 pts
3rd Jeff Davidson 3 2 -5 4 2 1 – – 12 pts
4th David Rickard 4 -6 4 3 4 2 – – 17 pts
5th Liam Willis 5 3 3 6 (10DNC) 10DNC – – 27 pts
6th Keith Willis 6 7 7 2 (10DNC) 10DNC – – 32 pts
7th Mark Fox -8 8 8 7 5 4 – – 32 pts
8th Fernando Gamboa 7 5 6 (10DNC) 10DNC 10DNC – – 38 pts
9th Andy Warren (10DNC) 10DNC 10DNC 10DNC 10DNC 10DNC – – 50 pts