Tom and Emma Morris victory at RS200 Rooster Summer Regatta

Tom and Emma Morris of the home club won the Rooster RS200 Summer Regatta GP held at Hayling Island SC over the weekend.
Finishing with 11 points, including two race wins from the six races held over the weekend, they were 8 points ahead of Matt Mee and Emma Norris from the Red Wharf Bay SC in second place, with Lee and Anne Sydenham of Hayling taking third place.
With Gate Starts used at the RS200 Nationals, RS stalwart Pete Vincent provided a quick briefing on how everything works and Race Officer Mark Darling then ran Gates across the weekend to provide some much needed practice for the fleet.
Newcomers handled the change well and it was left to an a class veteran and former National Champion Tom and Amelia Hewitson to attempt to sink the Guard Boat in Race 2.
Lee and Anne Sydenham took race 1 much to their surprise, which with a 4, 5, to accompany held a slim advantage overnight.
However, with David Jessop and Sophie Mear having won two races, a 2,5 from Tom and Emma Morris and the ever consistent Matt and Norris with a 4,5,7 it was all to play for in more wind on Day 2.
Tom and Emma Morris provided a masterclass in the conditions so secure a 1,2,1 for day 2 and take the overall win from Mee and Norris.
The Sydenhams just held on for 3rd overall on countback from the consistent Cam Stewart and Tom Harrison.
A late charge from Tom and Charlie Darling saw them finish with a 1,2 but Jessop and Mear held on to round out the top-5 on countback.
The next RS200 GP event is at Parkstone YC on July 13 and promises to be another great turnout and event.
Rooster RS200 Summer Regatta GP – Final after 6 races
1st Tom Morris and Emma Morris – – 11 pts
2nd Matt Mee and Emma Norris – – 19 pts
3rd Lee Sydenham and Anne Sydenham – – 22 pts
4th Cam Stewart and Tom Harrison – – 22 pts
5th David Jessop and Sophie Mear – – 32 pts
6th Tom Darling and Charlie Darling – – 32 pts
7th Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas – – 37 pts
8th Karen Oldale and Jo Hewitson – – 41 pts
9th Gus Dixon and Ben Todd – – 49 pts
10th Matthew Shorrock and Sophie Heritage – – 58 pts
11th Owen Bowerman and Will Ward – – 62 pts
12th Tom Hewitson and Amelia Hewitson – – 64 pts
13th Will Taylor and Fiona – – 66 pts
14th James Hammett and Paul Hammett – – 66 pts
15th Olly Turner and Sam – – 67 pts
16th Paul Lewis and Rosie Lewis – – 73 pts
17th Matt Fowler and Lynne Ratcliffe – – 77 pts
18th Mary Henderson and Emma Horn – – 80 pts
19th Chris Witty and Clare Whitehill – – 84 pts
20th Rheanna Pavey and Claudia Wilson – – 87 pts
21st Christopher James and Ellen Storey – – 102 pts
22nd Andrew Stickland and Becky Pearson – – 107 pts
23rd Pete Vincent and Victoria Upton – – 111 pts
24th Alex Curtis and Raff Gracie – – 111 pts
25th Peter Ballantine and Jo Kaldron – – 112 pts
26th Charlie Poyner and Alex Poyner – – 113 pts
27th Andrew Barnett and Jo Lloyd – – 113 pts
28th Chris T and Immy Cage-White – – 119 pts
29th Joshua Adams and Jon Crawford – – 121 pts
30th Syd Mclean and Stefan Ward – – 123 pts
31st Paul Cullen and Alfie Cullen – – 124 pts
32nd Amy Boyle and Roisin O’Halloran – – 129 pts
33rd Kevin Druce and Alastair Wilson – – 135 pts
34th R Harding and Tristan Harding – – 137 pts
35th Louise Carr and Paul Walker – – 161 pts
36th Michael Calvet and Sophie Harris – – 172 pts
37th Doug Latta and Blake Latta – – 172 pts
38th Francesca Neale and William Farrant – – 176 pts
39th Russ Coggrave and Lucy Mallory – – 176 pts
40th Joe Howell and Coral Crouch – – 183 pts
41st Max Riley-Gould and Fraje Watson – – 198 pts
42nd M Stubbs and Y Smith – – 213 pts