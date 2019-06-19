2019 Star Worlds – Kusznierewicz and Prada take lead

Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada of Brazil are the new leaders after the second race of the Star Worlds in Porto Cervo, Sardinia on Tuesday.

Augie Diaz and Henry Boening won the second race ahead of Kusznierewicz and Prada with Holland’s Haico de Boer and Pedro Trouche in third place.

Britain’s Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley led for a good part of the race to eventually finish fourth, and are in 22nd overall after a 39th place finish on day 1.

Day 1 leaders Enrico Chieffi and Manlio Corsi of Italy could only finish in 26th place and drop to 11th overall.

The second race was sailed in a moderate breeze from the north/ northwest at 7-9 knots, and the win for Kusznierewicz and Prada gives them 8 points and a 3 point lead over Diaz and Boening.

Sweden’s Tom Loefstedt and Anders Ekstrom move into third place, after a sixth place finish, with 13 points, while Holland’s Thomas Allart and Kilian Weise are fourth with 14 points.

Rounding out the top 6 are Elvind Melleby and Joshua Revkin on 15 points and Haico de Boer and Pedro Trouche on 17 points.

There was a wait of an hour before the breeze filled in, and a first start was abandoned, before the fleet from 20 nations set out on the second race of the championship.

The forecast for Wednesday is for a light westerly breeze at 5-7 knots.

Mateusz Kusznierewicz commented: “It’s too soon to talk about winning, there are still four races to go and the conditions could be shifty, but we’re happy to be at the top for now.”

“Our lead is narrow so anything could happen, Star World Championships are always special events.”

Star 2019 World Championship – Leaders after 2 Races (63 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kuszinierewicz and Bruno Prada 6.0 2.0 – – 8.0 pts

2nd USA 8509 Augie Diaz and Henry Boenning 10.0 1.0 – – 11.0 pts

3rd SWE 8517 Tom Loefstedt and Anders Ekstrom 7.0 6.0 – – 13.0 pts

4th NED 8541 Thomas Allart and Kilian Weise 5.0 9.0 – – 14.0 pts

5th NOR 8234 Elvind Melleby and Joshua Revkin 4.0 11.0 – – 15.0 pts

6th NED 8473 Haico de Boer and Pedro Trouche 14.0 3.0 – – 17.0 pts

7th ITA 8533 Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi 2.0 16.0 – – 18.0 pts

8th DEN 8532 Jorgen Schoenherr and Jan Eli Gravad 11.0 7.0 – – 18.0 pts

9th USA 8550 Paul Cayard and Artur Lopes 19.0 5.0 – – 24.0 pts

10th IRL 8527 Torvar Mirsky and Robert O’Leary 16.0 8.0 – – 24.0 pts

11th ITA 8332 Enrico Chieffi and Manlio Corsi 1.0 26.0 – – 27.0 pts

12th USA 8518 Doug Smith and Brian O’Mahony 8.0 19.0 – – 27.0 pts

13th AUT 8485 Hans Spitzauer and Florian Urban 15.0 14.0 – – 29.0 pts

14th ESP 8297 Roberto Bermudez De Castro and Miguel Fernandez Vasco 3.0 28.0 – – 31.0 pts

15th CRO 8531 Marin Misura and Tonko Barac 22.0 10.0 – – 32.0 pts

16th USA 8470 George Szabo and Guy Avellon 13.0 20.0 – – 33.0 pts

17th SUI 8539 Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo 18.0 18.0 – – 36.0 pts

18th ITA 7488 Roberto Benamati and Alberto Ambrosini 24.0 15.0 – – 39.0 pts

19th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach and Maarkus Koy 9.0 31.0 – – 40.0 pts

20th BRA 8210 Marcelo Belotti and Guilherme Olsen de Almeida 29.0 12.0 – – 41.0 pts

21st ARG 8553 Juan Kouyoumdjian and Lucas Altolaguirre 21.0 21.0 – – 42.0 pts

22nd GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley 39.0 4.0 – – 43.0 pts

Full results are available here