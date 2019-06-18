Parkstone Silver Tiller – Victory for Team Saxton

Tim and Ben Saxton of Itchenor SC took a comfortable overall victory at the Merlin Rocket, Parkstone Silver Tiller event on Sunday.
After winning the first two races they retired to leave the field clear for the battle for second and third places.
Jon Gorringe and Andy Brewer from Parkstone YC took race 3 and with it second place overall, after count back, tied on 4 points with Sam and Megan Pascoe of Castle Cove SC.
The strong wind conditions over the weekend meant that some ten crews that took part in the Saturday event, gave Sunday’s event a miss.
Parkstone Silver Tiller – Final Overall after 3 races
1st 3758 Tim Saxton and Ben Saxton Itchenor SC 1 1 RET – – 2 pts
2nd 3791 Jon Gorringe and Andy Brewer Parkstone YC RET 3 1 – – 4 pts
3rd 3759 Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe Castle Cove SC -2 2 2 – – 4 pts
4th 3684 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby South Staffs SC 3 4 RET – – 7 pts
5th 3703 Richard whitworth and Kat Kimber PYC -7 6 3 – – 9 pts
6th 3673 Caroline Croft and Tom Lonsdale Blithfield SC 4 -12 10 – – 14 pts
7th 3726 Wil Henderson and Arthur Henderson Salcombe YC -9 9 5 – – 14 pts
8th 3722 Roger Gilbert and James Stewart Netley SC 10 5 -11 – – 15 pts
9th 3736 Roger Phillips and Will Crocker Burghfield 8 -11 7 – – 15 pts
10th 3778 David Lenz and Victoria Lenz Lymington Town SC -11 10 6 – – 16 pts
11th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert Axe YC -12 8 8 – – 16 pts
12th 3709 Rob Henderson and James Ellis Lymington Town SC -19 13 4 – – 17 pts
13th 3777 George Yeoman and Tom Pygall Itchenor SC -17 7 12 – – 19 pts
14th 3676 Frances Gifford and Toby Lewis Ranelagh SC 14 -16 13 – – 27 pts
15th 3781 David Winder and Liv Bell Hollingworth Lake 13 15 DNC – – 28 pts
16th 3756 Sophie Mackley and James Ward Shoreham SC -23 21 9 – – 30 pts
17th 3789 Nick Scroggie and Claire Johnstone Parkstone YC 15 17 RET – – 32 pts
18th 3780 Sarah Richards and Nigel Wakefield RLymYC 21 14 DNC – – 35 pts
19th 3694 Steve Tyler and Ally Tyler Parkstone YC 16 19 DNC – – 35 pts
20th 3746 James Wells and Anna Aylward Starcross 20 18 DNC – – 38 pts
21st 3745 Paul Dean and Russell Hall Wembley 22 20 DNC – – 42 pts
22nd 3658 Chris Jennings and Chris Martin Burghfield SC 5 DNS DNC – – 43 pts
23rd 3712 Ian Sharps and Ian Martin Burghfield 6 DNS DNC – – 44 pts
24th 3796 William Warren and Alex Warren Shoreham SC 18 DNS DNC – – 56 pts
25th 3742 Pete Ballantine and Rob Allen Salcombe YV 24 DNS DNC – – 62 pts
26th 3641 Mark Waterhouse and Mat Currell Parkstone YC 25 RET DNC – – 63 pts