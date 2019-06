Anthony Marchand (Royer group – popular rescue) crossed the Figaro 3 Solitaire finish line in the Bay of Morlaixat 09 hr 35 min and 48 sec Wednesday morning.

Gildas Mahé (Breizh Cola Embarque avec Gildas Mahé) crossed the line 6 min and 12 sec later.

Alexis Loison-Skipper (Région Normandie) finished third for this stage, 38 min and 12 sec after the leader.

The closing of the line is scheduled for 22:00 hrs Wednesday night, with the last sailors in the race struggling to make the cut-off time.