Optimist Open at Hayling Island – Day 1

Kuba Staite of the host club leads the Optimist Open Meeting after three races completed on the opening day.

Staite (6520) leads by 1 point from Jamie Wilkinson (6549), with Terry Hacker of Hunts SC in third place.

Wilkinson won the opening race, with Staite in second. IN the second race Megan Farrer of HISC was the winner ahead of Hacker with Staite third.

Henry Heathcote of the RLymYC won the final race with Staite second and Robert Mawdsley of HISC third.

In the Regatta Fleet Louis Hiscock leads by 2 points from Harry Franklin, with Will Bradley in third place.

Racing completes on Sunday.

Optimist Open Meeting – HISC – Leaders after 3 races (69 entries)

1st 6520 Kuba Staite HISC 2 -3 2 – – 4 pts

2nd 6549 Jamie Wilkinson HISC 1 -6 4 11 5 pts

3rd 6393 Terry Hacker Hunts SC 3 2 -14 19 5 pts

4th 6519 Henry Heathcote RLymYC -14 5 1 20 6 pts

5th 6517 Robert Mawdsley HISC -13 4 3 20 7 pts

6th 6547 Megan Farrer HISC 12 1 -13 26 13 pts

7th 6346 Emma Breese RLymYC 4 -12 9 25 13 pts

8th 6521 Santiago Sesto-Cosby RLymYC 7 -23 6 36 13 pts

9th 6527 Ella Lightbody RLYMYC 11 -32 7 50 18 pts

10th 6542 Arwen Fflur WKSC -20 14 5 39 19 pts

Optimist Open Meeting – Regatta Fleet – Leaders after 3 races (35 entries)

1st 637 Louis Hiscocks -2 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 6416 Harry Franklin 1 -3 3 – – 4 pts

3rd 6316 Will Bradley -14 2 2 – – 4 pts

4th 5955 Amelie Kent -4 4 4 – – 8 pts

5th 6105 Alice Pope 3 6 (36.0 DNC) – – 9 pts

6th 6154 Anna Morris 9 -12 5 – – 14 pts

Full results available here