RS Summer Regatta at Lymington Town SC survives the Storm

The first day of the RS Summer Regatta at Lymington Town SC was quickly blown away (quite literally) by the wind in the channel.

The weekend incorporated various RS class events and championships, and after the Saturday blow-out, four races were scheduled for Sunday.

The light 5-8 knot breeze was going to test the fleet with a strong tide running down the course, and there was also the added weed slalom required to ensure the boat remained smooth and fast.

The RS500 National Championship was won by Nick and Fanny Rogers of Royal Lymington YC.

They finished tied on points with Tim and Heather Wilkins of Gurnard SC, with third place going to Peter and James Curtis of Grafham Water SC.

The RS800 Summer Regatta event was a 3 race-win victory for Luke and Emma McEwen of the Royal Lymington YC, with second Ralph and Sophie Singleton, who took the other race win, and in third place were Hugh Shone and Hannah Tattersall.

The RS400 Southern Championships were won by Michael Sims and Jack Holden from Carsington SC.

They took a one point victory ahead of Steve and Sarah Cockerill of Stokes Bay SC, with Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin of Llangorse SC in third place.

Harry McVicar from Draycote Water SC took a clean-sweep of the three races completed in the RS300 Summer Regatta. Second was Mark Cooper of Burghfield SC and third Mark Newton from Thorney Island SC.

In the RS100 Summer Regatta event, Clive Eplett from Frensham Pond SC took a two point victory ahead of Ed Jones of Chew Valley Lake SC, with third Simon Greyman of Datchet Water SC.

Many thanks to Lymington Town for making the best of the challenging conditions and the fabulous organisation ashore.

See all race results below . . .

RS800 Rooster Summer Regatta (18 entries)

1st 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – – 3 pts

2nd 1166 Ralph Singleton and Sophie Singleton – – 7 pts

3rd 1231 Hugh Shone and Hannah Tattersall – – 8 pts

4th 11 Robert Gullan and Callum – – 10 pts

5th 1157 Chris Catt and Chris Martin – – 12 pts

6th 1219 Peter Barton and Abby Keightley-Hanson – – 19 pts

7th 1224 Fred Lord and Louise Gale – – 19 pts

8th 1188 Daniel Goodman and Debbie Clark – – 19 pts

9th 1218 George Richards and A Nother – – 24 pts

10th 834 Chris Matthews and Ali Hinds – – 24 pts

11th 1232 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss – – 25 pts

12th 1238 Ciaran Hurney and Mel Kwan – – 34 pts

13th 913 Adrian Howe and Fenella Williams – – 38 pts

14th 1000 Julian Bosch and Jeromy Bosch – – 52 pts

RS500 2019 National Championship

1st 768 Nick Rogers and Fanny Rogers – – 4 pts

2nd 625 Tim Wilkins and Heather Wilkins – – 4 pts

3rd 659 Peter Curtis and James Curtis – – 7 pts

4th 1040 Mike Saul and John Hobson – – 12 pts

5th 1066 Michiel Geerling and Hilde Geerling – – 14 pts

6th 709 Pete Matthews and Karen – – 19 pts

7th 508 Ian Mairs and Abi Campbell – – 20 pts

8th 988 Sean Ward and Ted Ward – – 22 pts

9th 566 Hugh Mehta and Dave Jones – – 24 pts

10th 511 Peter Lock and Susan Lock – – 28 pts

11th 1037 Peter Fussey and Jack Fussey – – 28 pts

12th 1563 Eric Gdalia and A nother – – 39 pts

RS400 Southern Championships (29 entries)

1st 1488 Michael Sims and Jack Holden – – 5 pts

2nd 1489 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – – 6 pts

3rd 1454 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin – – 8 pts

4th 1202 Sam Knight and John Knighy – – 11 pts

5th 1400 Steve Middleton and Chris Rowland – – 15 pts

6th 1441 Paul Oakey and Dan Martin – – 17 pts

7th 1355 Alex Horlock and Ronbin Kirby – – 22 pts

8th 1429 Neil Bevington and Alan Skeens – – 23 pts

9th 1377 Sean Cleary and Annalise Nixon – – 24 pts

10th 1439 Kevin Podger and Heather Chipperfield – – 25 pts

11th 1480 Andy Hadfield and Stirling Taylor – – 27 pts

12th 1263 David Stockton and Sophie Stockton – – 30 pts

13th 1181 Bruce Mills and Andrea Jarman – – 34 pts

14th 971 Simon Kitchen and Abbi Hooper – – 35 pts

15th 934 David Swift and Ian Clark – – 41 pts

16th 1395 Peter Snowdon and Louise Carr – – 42 pts

17th 1236 Mike Baker and June Baker – – 45 pts

18th 1342 Max Tosetti and Naomi Moran – – 48 pts

19th 1430 Simon Matthews and Penny Matthews – – 49 pts

20th 1435 Matt Sheahan and Ellie Sheahan – – 54 pts

21st 1228 Andrew Johnson and Marc Woolford – – 58 pts

22nd 527 Andy Powell and Ian Verso – – 60 pts

23rd 836 Steve Broomfield and Oliver Pettifer – – 66 pts

24th 859 Robert Trevis and Ian Sykes – – 66 pts

25th 445 Trevor Griffiths and Jono Griffiths – – 70 pts

RS300 Rooster Summer Regatta (7 entries)

1st 523 Harry McVicar – Draycote Water SC – – 3 pts

2nd 525 Mark Cooper – Burghfield SC – – 7 pts

3rd 354 Mark Newton – Thorney Island SC – – 8 pts

4th 52 Paul Watson – Port Dinorwic SC – – 16 pts

5th 313 Ben Green – Lymington Town SC – – 21 pts

RS100 Rooster Summer Regatta (12 entries)



1st 509 Clive Eplett – Frensham Pond SC – – 3 pts

2nd 130 Edward Jones – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 5 pts

3rd 154 Simon Greyman – Datchet Water SC – – 9 pts

4th 172 Andrew Jones – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 10 pts

5th 508 Huw Powell – Red Wharf Bay SC – – 12 pts

6th 372 Steve Main – Netley SC – – 17 pts

7th 300 Alex Ogilvie – Netley SC – – 20 pts

8th 526 Mostyn Evans – Mounts Bay SC – – 21 pts

9th 208 Darrell Sleep – Staunton Harold SC – – 25 pts